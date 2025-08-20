The Philadelphia Phillies are witnessing something special from Christopher Sanchez, and manager Rob Thomson is making sure everyone knows it. On Tuesday, Sanchez delivered another dominant performance, cementing his status as the Phillies’ de facto ace with Zack Wheeler sidelined. His poise on the mound stood out, and Rob Thomson could not hold back his admiration. “I’m not sure that I’ve seen that before, to tell you the truth,” the Phillies manager said.

Sanchez’s latest outing highlighted just how far he has come. He struck out 12 batters and generated 11 whiffs on 21 swings with his devastating changeup. Christopher Sanchez set the tone early for the Phillies, attacking hitters relentlessly and throwing first-pitch strikes to 26 of the 27 batters he faced. Even when traffic built up on the bases, Sanchez never lost focus. His ability to “slow the game down” has been one of his biggest strengths, a trait that Rob Thomson frequently praises.

Rob Thomson also emphasized the pitcher’s maturity and growth over the past three seasons. He noted how Sanchez handled leadoff hits in four of the seven innings without letting the situation spiral. For Thomson, it is a clear sign of a starter who has developed the confidence and composure needed to thrive at the top of a rotation.

Sanchez, however, continues to remain humble. After the game, he acknowledged the support he has received from the Phillies’ fans throughout the season. “I think that is the least that I can do,” he said. “To give some of the love that I’ve received back. For the whole year, the crowd has been doing that to us: giving us standing ovations, showing love, supporting us. That’s something beautiful from the game.”

With each start, Christopher Sanchez is proving to be more than just a reliable option. He has become a driving force behind the Phillies’ push and a symbol of the team’s resilience. For Rob Thomson, this level of dominance may be unprecedented, and the Phillies are reaping the rewards.