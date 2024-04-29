The Vancouver Canucks scrambled on Sunday evening to tie Game 4 against the Nashville Predators. Nashville held a 3-2 lead late and seemed destined to pull their Stanley Cup Playoffs series level at two games apiece. However, Vancouver got their game-tying goal. They went on to win in overtime, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead.
The Canucks achieved a rather interesting feat with their latest win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Vancouver has now had three different goalies earn a win in this series. This makes them the first team since 2004 to achieve that feat. Ironically, the Canucks are the last team to have pulled this off.
In 2004, Vancouver took on the Calgary Flames in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Goalies Alex Auld, Johan Hedberg, and Dan Cloutier picked up wins in that matchup. Against the Predators, Vancouver netminders Thatcher Demko, Casey DeSmith, and Arturs Silvos have earned victories.
Canucks have goalie injury issues
Life in the Stanley Cup Playoffs started well enough. The Canucks won a close Game 1 against the Predators thanks in part to Thatcher Demko. However, news broke before Game 2 that Demko was injured. His status for the rest of the series against Nashville was immediately put into question.
As a result, Vancouver turned to veteran backup Casey DeSmith. The Canucks' offseason pickup couldn't help his team to a win in Game 2. Game 3, though, was a different story. The Predators peppered DeSmith with 30 shots on goal, but only one got passed the veteran puck-stopper. Vancouver picked up a huge 2-1 win in Game 3.
Ahead of Sunday's Game 4, the team's terrible injury luck reared its ugly head. Vancouver announced that DeSmith had suffered an injury unrelated to a hit he took in Game 3. DeSmith served as the team's emergency backup. However, the Canucks had to turn to Arturs Silvos for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Arturs Silvos helps Vancouver in Stanley Cup Playoffs
Heading into Game 4, Silvos had just seven games in the NHL under his belt. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, this could put the Canucks at a disadvantage. Especially since the Predators had Juuse Saros — one of the best netminders in the league — across the ice from him.
However, the young Canucks goaltender was up for the challenge. The Predators once again put 30 shots on Vancouver on Sunday. And they were able to score three goals in Game 4. Unfortunately, it just wasn't enough. Silvos made big-time saves throughout the game to keep his team in it before they eventually won Game 4 in overtime.
The Canucks drew level very late in the third period. Forward Brock Boeser scored twice in the final three minutes of the game to complete a hat trick. This erased a 3-1 lead Nashville had built and protected throughout the contest. And it forced an extra period of hockey to decide a winner.
In overtime, Nashville's defense broke down. Veteran forward Elias Lindholm found himself free in the low slot as a result. Lindholm fired home the game-winning goal to give the Canucks a 3-1 series lead.
The Canucks are on the brink of advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they know the Predators will try their best to avoid elimination. Game 5 takes place Tuesday night back in Vancouver with puck drop scheduled for 10 PM Eastern Time.