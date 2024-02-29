With the NHL trade deadline just over a week away, the Vancouver Canucks are progressing toward making a move with star Elias Petterson.
But the Canucks aren't looking to move their superstar. Instead, the team is hoping to lock Petterson up to a new contract, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff:
“Sources say #Canucks have made significant progress with superstar Elias Pettersson working on what is believed to be an 8-year contract extension. Not done, but big development, and a new deal could be finalized in the coming days.”
The Canucks are one of the most improved teams in the NHL and they are on track to win the Pacific Division crown as they hold a 10-point lead over the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. Center Pettersson has been one of the team's key performers and it's clear the team would like to keep the 25-year-old star for multiple seasons.
It was reported earlier this month that The Canucks have made an offer to Pettersson covering the next eight seasons at a rate of $12 million per year. That offer has been on the table since the early part of the season.
Pettersson had wanted to see how the season will play out before he signs a long-term deal with the Canucks. He reached elite status last season when he scored 39 goals and added 63 assists for a 102-point total. He is on track to exceed the century mark again this season with 29 and 46 assists for 75 points through 61 games.
But now, it appears that the Canucks and Petterson are making progress on a deal that would keep the star center in Vancouver for the foreseeable future.