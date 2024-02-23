The Vancouver Canucks are one of the most improved teams in the NHL and they are on track to win the Pacific Division crown as they hold a 10-point lead over the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. Center Elias Pettersson has been one of the team's key performers and it's clear the team would like to keep the 25-year-old star for multiple seasons.
The Canucks have made an offer to Pettersson covering the next eight seasons at a rate of $12 million per year, per The Fourth Period. That offer has been on the table since the early part of the season, and while Pettersson has not accepted the deal as of yet, it remains available to him.
Pettersson wants to see how the season will play out before he attaches his signature to such a contract. He reached elite status last season when he scored 39 goals and added 63 assists for a 102-point total. He is on track to exceed the century mark again this season with 29 and 44 assists for 73 points through 59 games.
More than anything, Pettersson's hesitance to sign the deal does not have to do with getting a better financial offer. He wants to win now and in the future, and the Canucks seem to be in a good place to make that happen. However, he wants to see how the season will play out before he makes a full commitment to remain with the team.
Elias Pettersson is scheduled to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, and that means that the Canucks are not close to losing his rights. They are willing to be patient and give their star player the time he needs to make his decision.