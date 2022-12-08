By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Alex Ovechkin saw golden opportunities for him to inch closer to Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals scored record in the NHL in Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Washington Capitals star did not once hesitate to take advantage of them, as he scored twice on empty-net goals.

However, the Flyers weren’t just going to take those Capitals insurance goals sitting down, as they ganged up on Ovechkin after the final goal of the contest.

With a pair of empty netters tonight, Alexander Ovechkin is now within double-digits of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. 99 goals from matching the Great One's 894. pic.twitter.com/2P3ZPB6HRh — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) December 8, 2022

The Flyers were understandably upset over that particularly Ovechkin goal. For one, there was really no need for it from the Capitals as they were up by two goals before the Great 8 tucked that one in. Plus, as mentioned earlier, that was Ovechkin’s second empty-net goal of the night.

In any case, Ovechkin’s two-goal performance moved him ever so closer to tying and breaking Gretzky’s hallowed NHL record. Ovechkin is now just 99 goals away from matching Gretzky’s total of 894 career goals in the league. Also, Ovechkin is just six goals away from tying Gordie Howe for second all-time on that list. Howe had 801 goals in his legendary NHL career.

The Capitals will be playing the Seattle Kraken at home next this coming Friday, with Ovechkin definitely eyeing to add more to his total, as he tries to strike while his stick is hot.

As a team, the Capitals are seemingly rounding back to form after two consecutive wins. Before the meeting with the Flyers, Washington beat the Edmonton Oilers on the road last Monday, 3-2.