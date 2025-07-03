The 2025 NHL Draft has concluded, and draft day saw plenty of high-quality picks. As teams have shifted focus to the ongoing NHL Free Agency period, the bedrock of their future may have been decided at the NHL Draft. The Washington Capitals had five selections in the 2025 NHL Draft and had some solid picks overall.

The Capitals have been a good team in the draft since the start of the century. Even before they called the name of Alex Ovechkin, they hit on players such as Alexander Semin in the first round of the 2002 draft. In the 2004 draft, not only did they snag Ovechkin, but they also added Mike Green to the roster. Nicklas Backstrom, Semyon Varlamov, John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Andre Burakovsky, and Connor McMichael show the trend of the Caps hitting on their top picks. In recent years, players such as McMichael, Martin Fehervary, Aliaksei Protas, and Ryan Leonard have joined the squad through the draft and are forming the future of the franchise.

The Caps would spend their first-round pick on Lynden Lakovic this year, a winger out of Canada. They would draft three more forwards and one blueliner in the 2025 draft. While they have a good draft history, was this draft enough to get a solid grade?

Did the Capitals hit with Lynden Lakovic?

With their first-round pick, at 27th overall, the Capitals selected Lakovic. The 18-year-old winger from Kelowna, British Columbia, has spent his recent seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL. He has continued to grow at the junior level. Last year, while playing in just 47 games, he would score 27 goals and add 31 assists, both career highs for his time in the WHL.

Reports from the CHL/USA prospect challenge suggest a player who could be valuable for the future of the Capitals. He showed his ability to be a top-quality playmaker and working well in both carrying the puck and the offensive rush. At 6-foot-4 and 201 pounds, the forward has the size, strength, and speed to be a major player for the Caps in the near future.

Still, there were concerns about the forward. While he has a high-quality shot, his ability to make the correct pass and pass well has been called into question. Further, his desire to get on defense was questioned at the WHL level, but he did show flashes in the CHL/USA Challenge. Lakovic was a prospect that could have gone much earlier, so this may be a steal for the Caps at 27. Overall, the talent is there with Lakovic, but whether or not he will develop into a top-six NHL forward is a question mark.

Milton Gastrin could be a steal

Gastrin was the second-round pick of the Capitals in this year's NHL Draft. The recently turned 18-year-old center from Sweden played this past season for Modo Hockey of the Swedish Hockey League. Gastrin was projected as a first-round pick in some mock drafts.

The Swede is seen as a solid two-way center at the NHL level. He has a high motor and gets back on defense well while also having solid playmaking ability. He has an above-average ability to finish near the net and could be a second-line center in the future for the Caps. Taking a player that was seen as a first-round talent and could make an impact at the NHL level is a win for the Caps.

The rest of the draft and the final grade

Washington would use their third-round pick on Maxin Schafer from Eisbaren Berlin of the DEL. He is a forward who did not play a ton for Eisbaren this past season. The German did show some flashes in his 31 games with the senior-level club. He had a goal and two assists, but also showed the ability to be a two-way forward. His play at the World Juniors showed offensive capability off the rush as well. He could become a bottom-six forward in the NHL in time.

The Caps would then use a fifth-round pick on American center Jackson Crowder while they added Aron Dhalqvist in the sixth round. Both are seen as project players overall. Crowder has good size and a solid handle on the puck, but his overall game still needs to be developed. Dahlqvist is a bigger defender who has seen some solid time in the SHL. He does not have a ton of mobility, but can get in front of skaters well, and is physical on the boards. If the Capitals get any NHL time out of these two, it will be a win.

Overall, the Capitals had a solid draft. They got two early players who fell to them later than expected. Both of them could also be NHL-level players. Their third-round pick could also blossom into an NHL talent. They also have two project players who are both young and have physical tools.

Best Pick: Milton Gastrin, Second Round, 37th overall

Worst Pick: Jackson Crowder, Fifth Round, 155th overall

Final Washington Capitals Draft Grade: B+