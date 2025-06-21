The Washington Capitals came up short in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. But there is a bit of hope for the future. Washington finished the season as one of the best teams in the NHL. And they did so by retooling their roster with players who needed a change of scenary.

The Capitals are likely to pursue the same course of action this summer. Of course, this will be less of a retool and a reinforcement. In any event, Washington enters the offseason with less than $10 million in available cap space. This is not enough to make a massive splash. But it's enough to make some measured moves, especially on the trade market.

Exactly who the Capitals would pursue is another matter. And this depends on how they want to approach their roster construction. If Washington is looking to make a splash, one move is all they can truly afford. However, if they want to keep their options open, they may settle for adding around the edges.

Washington has multiple areas of need, and this will only become more pronounced as NHL Free Agency draws near. They are unlikely to re-sign all of their free agents. And this creates a rather glaring need along their wings. With this in mind, here is the Capitals' most realistic trade acquisition for the 2025 NHL offseason.

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson fits Capitals mold

The Capitals could lose both Andrew Mangiapane and Anthony Beauvillier this summer. Mangiapane is not expected to re-sign in Washington, though things could certainly change. If Washington loses both of them, they need to find replacements this summer.

The depth options in NHL Free Agency are intriguing, to be fair. For instance, Jack Roslovic could be an option for the Capitals. He is coming off a season in which he tied his career-best goal total with 22 in 81 games. However, he could earn a raise that may make Washington balk a bit.

Washington did well pursuing reclamation projects last summer. This year, they could tweak the strategy a bit. They could target reclamation projects with a bit more mileage left on their careers. Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson fits the mold.

Robertson is a former highly-touted second-round pick of the Maple Leafs. Many believe he had the makings of a star early in his career. Injuries brought a halt to his development, however. And last summer, Robertson officially requested a trade.

At this point, the trade request still stands. His value isn't too high, either. Washington could realistically swing a trade for the 23-year-old winger. Being 23 gives him time to grow as a player. He has shown flashes of goal-scoring ability, also. Robertson has scored 29 goals in the last two seasons despite not seeing much time on the power play. In fact, he has averaged less than 12 minutes a night in his career.

Robertson may never become a superstar by any means. However, he can become a middle-six scoring option for the Capitals in short order. His production could increase if he sees time on the power play, as well. Robertson is a restricted free agent, and his contract shouldn't cost too much for Washington this summer.

Washington is trying to win now. However, they need to consider their future, as well. Adding a young player with Robertson's potential is a smart move for the Capitals. And he could help the team make one last push for the Stanley Cup before Alex Ovechkin's career ends.