Washington Capitals left winger Anthony Beauvillier is sticking around the nation’s capital for a while longer. On Thursday, the Capitals announced that they’ve re-signed Beauvillier to a two-year contract extension worth $5.5 million, ensuring he’ll be part of the roster through the 2025 and 2026 NHL seasons.

Beauvillier came over to the Capitals from the Penguins just before the trade deadline in March. He began as a depth addition, but the 29-year-old became an immediate fixture. In 18 regular season games with the Capitals, he registered five points — all at even strength — and made 31 hits, which was the third-most on the team.

He made his mark on the playoffs with six points – two goals and four assists – in 10 games, mostly playing on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. He finished as the team’s third-leading scorer in the playoffs and played an essential role in the team’s first-round victory over the Canadiens.

Initially picked 28th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders, Beauvillier has played with six NHL teams. He has played a total of 631 regular-season games over his career, generating 271 points (131 goals). His best goal-scoring season was 2017-18, when he scored 21 goals. He set a career-high 40 points in 2022-23, playing for both the Islanders and Vancouver Canucks.

Though he saw success on the top line, Beauvillier also added productive minutes to the fourth unit, spending time skating alongside Nic Dowd and Brandon Duhaime. Head coach Spencer Carbery quickly noted that Beauvillier’s ability to adjust and bounce up and down the lineup was vital for a club still reworking its roster.

The decision to bring Beauvillier back came after the Capitals failed to sign Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency. With several players leaving this summer, including Lars Eller and Taylor Raddysh, Beauvillier is the only unrestricted free agent to re-sign with Washington.

With the salary cap rising and younger players eager to make their mark, Beauvillier’s return is a real win for the Capitals. He provides a stable, veteran presence on the team without costing them a ton of cap space. He is an incredible contributor for a middle and bottom-six role to begin the new season, and adds playoff experience and the ability to adapt to a different lineup easily.