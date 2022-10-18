Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov hit with 1-game ban for incident vs. Canucks’ Kyle Burroughs

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was suspended one game by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety after a high-sticking infraction during the Monday night win over the Vancouver Canucks. During the win, Kuznetsov was penalized for hitting Canucks’ defender Kyle Burroughs in the face with his stick, prompting a review of the situation from NHL Player Safety. After reviewing the footage, the NHL has levied a one-game ban on Kuznetsov.

Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended for one game for High-sticking Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs. https://t.co/gzZyQma5Gn — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 18, 2022

The suspension will cause Kuznetsov to miss the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which is scheduled for Thursday, October 20.

Considering the nature of the high-sticking violation, Kuznetsov should really be counting his lucky stars here. Footage of the incident would suggest a far harsher punishment should be coming his way, as the high stick was clearly an act of retaliation. After some contact with Burroughs near the net, Kuznetsov could be seen turning around and directly whacking the defenseman in the face. Have a look for yourself:

Let's play "How many games?" Evgeny Kuznetsov whacks Kyle Burroughs in the face with his stick. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/RQ5CMLdFBG — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 18, 2022

How NHL Player Safety deemed this as just a one-game ban is a bit mind-boggling, but the Capitals certainly shouldn’t have any complaints about the minimal punishment.

Not only did Kuznetsov do a near-baseball swing with his hockey stick into the face of Burroughs, he then proceeded to shove the defenseman in the back while he was laying on the ground in pain. The NHL reviewed the footage and decided one game was sufficient in terms of disciplining the 30-year-old, in what is a perplexing decision from the league.

Evgeny Kuznetsov was given a two-minute minor for the high-sticking infraction against Burroughs. The Capitals won the game 6-4 with Kuznetsov picking up three assists.