The New York Giants are trying to find a rhythm on offense through the offseason, but they've been without one of their key players on that side of the ball. Malik Nabers has missed the last 11 days of practice because of a back problem that's considered minor, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. It's also been reported as “normal camp tightness.”

Nabers has missed the first two preseason games with the Giants, and there's a good chance he won't be playing in the third and final one against the Patriots.

“The Giants have only one full practice this week, and it's scheduled for Tuesday,” Raanan wrote. “They will have a walk-through Monday and play their final preseason game Thursday night at MetLife Stadium against the New England Patriots. So although Nabers could be back soon, it might not be this week given the tight schedule and quick turnaround.”

The Giants have been playing it safe with Nabers, and with that, he should be ready for Week 1 as they take on the Washington Commanders.

Nabers dealt with a few injuries during the offseason, as he had a toe issue during the spring, and then left a practice earlier this summer after landing on a shoulder.

Things should be a bit different for the Giants this season as they've brought in Russell Wilson to lead the offense at quarterback, and that means Nabers could have a big season. That connection between those two will be important as the season goes on, and it can help them win more games than they did last season.

The most important thing for them right now is to make sure that Nabers is healthy for when the season starts, and it seems like they're doing everything to get him on the field in the coming weeks.