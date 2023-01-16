St. Louis Cardinals’ SP Jack Flaherty presentedreigning NL MVP and Cardinals’ 1B Paul Goldschmidt with a 2022 Players Choice Award on Sunday night, per MLBPA on Twitter. Goldschmidt was voted as the 2022 NL Outstanding Player by his peers. The award is an impressive honor, but doesn’t come as much of a surprise following Goldschmidt’s remarkable campaign.

Last night, Jack Flaherty presented Paul Goldschmidt with the 2022 Players Choice Award for NL Outstanding Player during the 63rd St. Louis Baseball Writers Dinner. The Players Choice Awards hold a special significance to Players as they are voted on uniquely by their peers. pic.twitter.com/pUduhBMNIl — MLBPA (@MLBPA) January 16, 2023

Thank you to @Jack9Flaherty for presenting the award and congratulations again to Paul! pic.twitter.com/CCgvVHkWi2 — MLBPA (@MLBPA) January 16, 2023

The Cardinals’ superstar first baseman ultimately slashed .317/.404/.578 with a league leading .981 OPS in 2022. Paul Goldschmidt added 35 home runs, 115 RBIs, and 106 runs scored. He also played a pivotal role in helping St. Louis win the NL Central.

In the end, the Cardinals fell short during the postseason. But they signed former Chicago Cubs’ star catcher Willson Contreras in free agency this offseason. Contreras will fill the void left by Yadier Molina amid his retirement. They have also been reportedly linked to Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez.

St. Louis would benefit from adding depth to the roster. However, they will remain confident with Paul Goldschmidt leading the charge. His veteran prowess and star-studded ability makes him a tremendous leader for the Cardinals. Additionally, Nolan Arenado was in the MVP conversation as well this past year. Goldschmidt and Arenado make-up one of the most intimidating duos in all of baseball.

As for Jack Flaherty, who presented Goldschmidt with the Players Choice Award, he dealt with injuries during the 2022 season. He pitched in only 9 games as a result. But Flaherty is one of the better pitchers in the game when healthy.

St. Louis will be in an even better position if Flaherty can stay on the field in 2023.