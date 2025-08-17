The New Orleans Saints are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The Saints are widely expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL this year, having drafted rookie Tyler Shough to be their next quarterback, although it's unclear if he will start right off the bat this year.

On Sunday, the Saints took the field for a home preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as both teams gear up for the season, and New Orleans got an unexpected highlight play from an undrafted rookie, tight end Treyton Welch, who hauled in a pass over a defender's head for a sizable gain amidst heavy traffic.

The impressive catch prompted NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill to refer to Welch as “Brock Bowers Jr.” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Brock Bowers of course is the standout tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders who had an impressive rookie season last year after being drafted in the first round out of the University of Georgia.

The Saints will certainly take whatever unexpected contributions they can get from their roster this year as they prepare to endure what could be a brutal season.

New Orleans hasn't made the playoffs in several years now and although Derek Carr wasn't always a fan favorite, he did provide at least some sense of stability at the quarterback position which now no longer exists.

Throughout the year, the Saints figure to be more focused on honing the talents of some of their young players, and it's possible that even undrafted players like Welch could see some minutes for New Orleans this year if they continue to shine during preseason.

In any case, the Saints will have one more preseason game, and then their 2025 regular season is slated to get underway on September 7 at home against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET.