For the first time in his major league career, St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright will have a new battery mate.

Yadier Molina called it a career following the Cardinals’ National League wild-card round elimination at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies last season. It took a while for the Cardinals to find a replacement for the 10-time All-Star, but they eventually found that player in Willson Contreras. St. Louis signed the now-former Chicago Cubs catcher to a five-year, $87.5 million deal in December.

Contreras has been going all out to build chemistry with the Cardinals’ starting rotation. Cardinals general manager Mike Girsch noted earlier this month that the three-time All-Star was at the club’s spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida before its pitchers and catchers report date. Contreras was spending some time catching bullpens for several hurlers on the team.

Wainwright has been throwing to Contreras in bullpen sessions as of late, and he is already in awe of the Cardinals’ new starting catcher.

“We got on the same page right away,” Wainwright said. “He was moving well, and he’s a great target. That’s the thing: Yadi was always such a great target. When you get up next to Willson, he’s a big, thick, strong guy.

“I love that about a catcher, and it makes the target easier to hit mentally.”

Contreras will have a front-row seat to watch Wainwright’s final season donning a Cardinals jersey. The three-time All-Star confirmed in October that the 2023 campaign will be his last in the majors, and he will retire as a member of the Cardinals organization.

As was the case with both Molina and Albert Pujols, Wainwright plans to simply enjoy his last year with the reigning National League Central champions.

“I’m just enjoying it, and this whole season is going to be about enjoying where I’m at,” Wainwright said. “I won’t have any regrets or any ‘wish-I-had-dones.’ I’ll enjoy this season to the fullest.”

Wainwright had quite a productive 2022 campaign, as he recorded a 3.71 ERA and 143 strikeouts over 191.2 innings pitched. He sure will look to do what he can to help St. Louis repeat as NL Central champions in the upcoming 2023 season.