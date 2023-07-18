With the St. Louis Cardinals being out of contention in the National League Central, trade rumors have run wild regarding the team's outfielders, and Cardinals manager Oli Marmol's comments regarding going with a starting outfield of Tyler O'Neill, Lars Nootbar and Jordan Walker have fueled rumors that Dylan Carlson could be on the move soon.

“At the end of the day everyone's gotten an opportunity and we can feel comfortable about that,” Oli Marmol said, via John Denton of MLB.com.

The Cardinals are tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for last place in the National League Central, and 11 games out of first place. Despite the weakness of the division, the Cardinals have not been able to get back in the race.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There has been speculation that either Nolan Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt could be on the move, because of the presence of former top prospect Jordan Walker. Walker is a natural third baseman, but he is forced to play the outfield because of Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt being on the team. Walker has struggled in the outfield, but he is keeping his spot.

It does not seem likely that either of those players get traded. Instead, there has been a lot of talk about one of the outfielders potentially getting moved. Dylan Carlson being left out of the starting outfield alignment sparks a lot of speculation that he could be moved. The Yankees are rumored to have interest in Carlson, so that will be something to monitor as the MLB trade deadline approaches at the end of July.