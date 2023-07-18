St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson had a sparkling performance on defense and at the plate in Monday night's 6-4 victory at home over the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

However, Carlson isn't feeling all too good knowing that he's about to give up his starting duties to Tyler O'Neill, who's about to return from the injured list and assume the duties in the left field for St. Louis.

Carlson did not hide his true feelings about the looming return of O'Neill and what that would mean to his future with the team.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s definitely tough,” Dylan Carlson opened up following the win against the Marlins in which he went 2-for-3 with three runs, an RBI, and a walk (h/t Brenden Schaeffer of KMOV4). “I feel like I can really help this team. But opportunities have been scattered. And, you know⁠—it hurts, honestly. But I just try to do what I can to be ready for these guys and ultimately try to help us when as many games as possible.

“That’s always been my goal ever since I got to the big leagues is to help this team win as many games as possible, added Dylan Carlson. “I always felt like my production and performance would come from that focus and being in that mindset. Obviously, with it being more limited and sporadic, I guess, it makes it a little harder.”

With the potential of the Cardinals to sell at the trade deadline given their struggles this season, Dyland Dylan Carlson could be a candidate to be dealt somewhere else. On the season, Carlson is slashing .243/.350/.376 with five home runs and 16 RBIs. He's been cold this month, batting just .214 in July despite a big game against the Marlins.