With the 50-44 record, the New York Yankees currently sit in fourth place in the AL East. As the Yankees look to make a second half push, New York is eyeing a trade for a young St. Louis Cardinals outfielder.

Dylan Carlson has emerged as a potential trade target for the Yankees, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. With Tyler O'Neill set to claim the starting job in left field, Carlson will get limited playing time with the Cardinals. With a trade to the Yankees, Carlson would be hoping to see the field more often.

New York would be looking for Carlson to improve on his down 2023 numbers. Through 57 games, the outfielder has hit just .237 with five home runs, 20 RBI and three stolen bases. However, Carlson had his best season as a professional just two years ago. In 149 2021 games, Carlson hit .266 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI, all career-highs.

The outfielder is also under team control through the 2027 season. With New York then holding his contract long-term, the Yankees can afford to let Carlson continue to grow and revert to his 2021 form.

However, the Yankees are looking for results this season. After hitting a speed bump in the postseason last year, New York is trying to right their wrongs. The first step is actually securing a playoff berth.

With how he is playing this season, Dylan Carlson wouldn't immediately make the Yankees World Series favorites. However, he is just 24-years-old and still holds plenty of potential. If New York were to trade for him, Yankees would hope that potential comes to fruition in both the present and future.