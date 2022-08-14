Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols sure is making the most out of his final season in the majors.

Pujols delivered for the Cardinals in their 6-3 series finale win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 11-time All-Star slugged a pair of home runs in the contest, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning that provided the current NL Central leaders with much-needed insurance runs.

PUJOLS' SECOND HOME RUN OF THE GAME WENT 443 FEET‼️ pic.twitter.com/6mNT5EtUHB — ESPN (@espn) August 14, 2022

Pujols made notable history with the three-run blast, as he reached double-digits in home runs for the 21st time in his career. He now sits in a tie with both Barry Bonds and Stan Musial for the third-most double-digit home run seasons, as noted by MLB.com’s John Denton. Only Hank Aaron (23) and Carl Yastrzemski (22) are above Pujols on this historic leaderboard.

#STLCards slugger Albert Pujols now has 10 HRs. His 21 seasons with double-digit home runs is tied with Barry Bonds and Cards legend Stan Musial for 3rd in MLB history. Hank Aaron (23) and Carl Yastrzemski (22) rank ahead of Pujols (21), Bonds (21) and Musial (21). — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) August 14, 2022

Overall, Pujols has recorded an astounding 689 home runs in his storied career. He now needs a mere eight home runs to surpass longtime infielder Alex Rodriguez for sole possession of fourth place on this list. It will take quite a surge from the three-time National League MVP Award winner over the remainder of the regular season to reach the feat.

The Cardinals secured the series victory over the Brewers on Sunday. They are now set for a three-game home series against the Colorado Rockies beginning on Tuesday.