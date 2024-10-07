The Arizona Cardinals pulled a rabbit out of a hat to potentially save their season on Sunday. After trailing their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, by multiple scores in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals rallied back to pick up a 24-23 win and get back to 2-3 on the season.

The Cardinals offense has been a mixed bag of results so far this year. They have shown flashes of brilliance, like at the end of the game on Sunday and in their 41-10 drubbing of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, but they have also put together a few lifeless performances this season. However, there is good news on that front.

The offense is getting some reinforcements back in Week 6, as wide receiver Zay Jones is eligible to return from a 5-game suspension, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“The suspension for Cardinals WR Zay Jones was officially lifted today by Commissioner Roger Goodell and he can rejoin the team,” Schultz reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He was suspended for the first 5 games of the season.”

The Cardinals don't have to activate Jones right away, as they have a one-game roster exemption for Jones to return that expires next Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

It will likely take Jones some time to mesh with the offense in his first season in Arizona, but he has a chance to be a productive weapon. In his last healthy season in 2022, Jones caught 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

How can the Cardinals be more consistent offensively?

The Cardinals have been very up-and-down on offense so far this season, and they need to find some more consistency if they want to make a serious run at the playoffs in the NFC.

The sustainability on that side of the ball has to come from the run game, which will be more difficult now after Will Hernandez's season-ending injury. Establishing the run helps the offensive line protect the quarterback, and it also keeps the Cardinals on schedule so they're not always relying on Kyler Murray's heroics to move the chains. In Arizona's two wins this season, the Cardinals have run for exactly 400 yards. In their three losses, they have run for just 382 total.

Murray has been very good this season, but he's gotten caught hunting for big plays a little bit too much when they have struggled. There's always going to be a little boom-or-bust with Murray — that's part of what makes him such an exciting, dynamic player — but picking his spots with those shots would go a long way.

The addition of Jones, a receiver with plenty of experience working underneath as a chain-mover, will help them in this department. The former Jaguars wideout could give Murray another reliable option to go to underneath in addition to tight end Trey McBride. Arizona has a big challenge ahead of them in Week 6, as they will head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.