The Arizona Cardinals started the 2024 NFL season determined to improve upon their subpar 2023 showing. Arizona is 2-3 through the start of the year and aims to get back above the .500 mark. Nevertheless, injury woes have gotten in the Cardinals' way with an untimely update on offensive lineman Will Hernandez being one of the latest developments.

Hernandez suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' 24-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Hopefully, he will undergo a safe and efficient recovery

The Cardinals selected Will Hernandez with their 34th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former UTEP Miner was having a career year in 2024, so his injury will hurt Arizona's offense. The Cardinals will do all they can to help their offense thrive during Hernandez's absence.

Arizona's win over the 49ers may come with an asterisk since SF has so many key players on their injury report; however, the victory was still impressive. Kyle Murray ended the matchup with 195 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. In addition, he rushed for 83 yards on seven carries and had one rushing TD. James Conner joined Murray with 86 rushing yards on 19 carries.

On the defensive side, the Cardinals amassed two sacks, forced 1 fumble, and caught two interceptions.

Brock Purdy attempted to put Arizona away with his 244 passing yards and one TD, but his two interceptions turned out to cost San Francisco.

The Cardinals look to continue their momentum against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. The Packers will enter the matchup fresh off their 24-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. During the previous week, Green Bay took a tough 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, so they will bring everything they have against Arizona.

The Cardinals have what it takes to execute and come out on top as they continue the first part of the season.