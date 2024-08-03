Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins has been given a contract extension that is a two-year deal worth $14 million, making the annual average value at $7 million per season according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It has also been reported that the new deal “includes $11.25 million guaranteed.”

“Arizona’s former first-round pick Zaven Collins is signing a two-year, $14 million extension that includes $11.25 million guaranteed at signing with the Cardinals, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

Collins was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cardinals coming out of Tulsa as last season, he recorded 41 total tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks.

Cardinals looking for Collins to step up huge in 2024

The signing could also be looked at as assurance since Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari suffered a torn ACL in practice Friday, meaning Collins will be very important for the team's defense and position group in 2024. The 25-year old has went through some changes on Arizona where in the first two seasons, he played as an inside linebacker before moving last year to the outside, even playing some edge work in rushing the quarterback.

This could easily be seen in the statistics where the drop off in tackles was stark as in 2022, he had 100 total tackles which was 59 more than 2023 where he was moved. Still, besides the 3.5 sacks, he had six quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and even an interception.

At any rate, now that Collins got a new deal with the Cardinals, he will work through training camp on having his best season yet in the NFL. As for the team themselves, they are looking to improve after a 4-13 record last season which put them dead last in the NFC West and had one of the worst records in football.

Arizona will open up the upcoming season on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Sept. 8.