Bloomburrow has been one of the most heartwarming and wholesome-looking sets to have been released by Wizards of the Coast for Magic the Gathering in a while. In a plane where cute little animals wage some adorable wars, these cards dominate the battlefield. Here are the top 10 most expensive Bloomburrow cards, some explanations on why they're so expensive, and the price for each card.

Top 10 Most Expensive Bloomburrow MTG Cards (As of August 3, 2024)

Bloomburrow as a set has a low expected value, which means opening a box for the purpose of financial speculation isn't advised. However, for sure, many fans would still be opening packs for the thrill of it. Some of you may have gotten your packs from the pre-release events, through draft, sealed, or other limited events. Due to the nature of these events, not all cards will fit in your decks.

So, you might have opened some cards that have high prices, you just don't know it yet. With that in mind, we're skipping the Ripple Foil cards that only appear in Collector's Booster Packs, as they're definitely the most expensive cards in the set without you even checking. If you got one, congratulations, you made your money back. As for the rest of the set, here are the most expensive.

(All Prices are based on TCGplayer Market prices)

1. Three Tree City (Borderless) – $35.62

The different Borderless versions of Three Tree City are the most expensive cards in the set. Whether you are playing in Standard, Modern, or Commander, lands that care about creature types will always be chase cards. Three Tree City is exactly that. It's a land that can easily let you steamroll opponents with both overflowing mana and creatures, and hence it's obvious why it's on top of our list.

Bloomburrow features four different versions of Three Tree City, representing the four seasons. The most expensive one that fetches $35 in the secondary market is the winter one, with the least costly one running for $27, representing summer. We put them together as one entry not only because they're functionally the same card, but also because all four of them are the top four most expensive.

2. Three Tree City – $19.56

The second most expensive card in the set is none other than the normal bordered version of Three Tree City. That's just how much players and collectors alike value this card. While we do think this card will see play on a lot of tables, we don't think it'll be as broken as other cards that topped lists, like Nadu from the previous set. Hence, despite its popularity, its not priced to the moon.

3. Lumra, Bellow of the Woods (Borderless) – $18.38

Green has always been the stompy color. It cares about ramping up a lot of land so they get access to a lot of mana earlier than their opponents. They use that mana to summon gigantic cards that have gargantuan numbers for their power and toughness. Sometimes, that's enough to steamroll. But of course, Bloomburrow just had to introduce some power creep.

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods is costed at six mana, which isn't that hard to reach for ramping green decks. It gets power and toughness equal to the number of lands the player controls, which isn't surprising for green. It has Vigilance and Reach, which isn't unreasonable. However, Lumra has the potential to upend the table anytime it gets summoned.

When Lumra enters the battlefield, the player summoning it mills four cards and returns all land cards from their graveyard back to the battlefield tapped. At worst, this doesn't give the player any additional power or toughness for Lumra, but imagine playing this late in the game where you've been forced to discard lands or had some of your lands destroyed. Lumra just easily makes up for those setbacks.

That makes Lumra an easy target for counterspells, but with cards like Delighted Halfling and Cavern of Souls, a player can ensure the entry of Lumra into the battlefield.

4. Bria, Riptide Rogue – $18.20

Prowess has always been a fun mechanic to play in Magic the Gathering. There's a lot of support for Prowess in most formats, and new Prowess cards are bound to be considered as valuable by players and collectors alike. Bria, Riptide Rogue just gives a whole lot more as it gives Prowess to the player's other creatures, essentially allowing players to buff up an entire army with cantrips.

On top of that, Bria, Riptide Rogue also gives creatures evasion. Imagine your opponent casting noncreature spells to pump their creatures, using removals to destroy blockers, and making the rest of the attackers unblockable. Bria, Riptide Rogue is a great Commander candidate, which drives its price up.

5. Maha, Its Feathers Night (Borderless) – $16.32

At first glance, Maha doesn't seem too serious of a threat. It's 6/5 with Flying and Trample, which isn't at all immediately impressive given its five mana cost. However, it's protected by a Ward as well. On top of that, creatures opponents control automatically have base toughness of 1 as long as Maha, Its Featherless Night is on the board.

Maha pairs well with other cards that like wiping out boards with damage. Pair Maha with cards like Kaervek, the Spiteful, Massacre Girl, and Syr Konrad, the Grim, and you've got easy ways to wipe out the board and deal damage to opponents.

6. Innkeeper's Talent – $14.24

We don't usually see Enchantment – Class cards in lists like this. Actually, enchantments rarely appear in these lists. That's why seeing Innkeeper's Talent could be a surprise to some players. This Rare scales and tempos well however, and its identity as a mana sink can help players manage their mana and be flexible at the same time.

On the same turn upon entering the battlefield, Innkeeper's Talent already makes an impact, provided it's played during the first main phase. Increase its level for the measly cost of 1 green mana, and whichever creature you choose to upgrade with this card's trigger will always have ward 1. Its final level isn't necessary to win games, and is definitely just a win-more ability, but could still swing games.

7. Maha, Its Feathers Night – $11.54

Maha, Its Feathers Night appears the second time in this list, which just goes to show how much more valuable players see this card compared to other cards. Nowadays, simply having a borderless frame is no longer enough to fetch a high price, which can both be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on whether you're a buyer or a seller.

8. Lumra, Bellow of the Woods (Borderless) – $10.96

That being said, some Borderless cards just weigh more compared to others. Both Borderless versions of Lumra, Bellow of the Woods (yes, multiple Borderless versions of the same card in the same set now exist) appear in this list, doubling down on how valuable Lumra, Bellow of the Woods is deemed by players and collectors alike.

9. Ygra, Eater of All (Borderless) – $10.95

Ygra, Eater of All is a scary card. If you were a creature in Bloomburrow and you have this card on your side of the battle, you're not sure whether or not you'd be happy. On one side, Ygra with her 6/6 power and toughness makes her a powerful ally. But she can also just eat you when she feels like it, as Ygra treats all other creatures in the battlefield as food: both friends and enemies.

Ygra also easily grows fast. Whether you sacrifice actual Food Tokens or your other creatures to gain life, or when the creatures die due to any other means, Ygra grows by two points for both power and toughness each time, making her so much larger, so much faster.

Her Ward cost also triggers her ability, which means shooting this cat with two consecutive lightning bolts will just make it a 10/10 with 6 damage on it, making it a wounder but angrier, meaner tiger.

10. Ygra, Eater of All – $10.15

Ygra appears as the last card on this list and appears for the second time in this list. Ygra is a cool cat, is all I could say.

Bloomburrow has a nice top-down-designed thematic set that evokes a lot of positive feelings. Hopefully, knowing that these cards have high value will amplify those positive feelings when you see these cards pop out of the card packs that you open.