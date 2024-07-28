The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to make the playoffs in 2024, just a year after the team was in the running for the first overall pick. This would be quite the turnaround, but the Cardinals will need some players to step up if they are to achieve this goal. Let’s take a look at three Cardinals' NFL training camp battles for fans to keep an eye on.

Michael Wilson vs Zay Jones for WR2

Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals' 2024 first-round pick, is the best wide receiver on the Arizona roster, and he’s already penciled in as the team's WR1 and Kyler Murray’s go-to target. Yet, the Texans will need somebody else to step up alongside the former Ohio State superstar.

Harrison Jr. has the tools to be one of the top five wide receivers in the league from day one, but any player can be slowed down if a defense doesn’t have anybody else to worry about. The Cardinals will need another receiver on the roster to step up and threaten defenses. This will take some pressure off of Harrison Jr., who is still only a rookie despite the incredible hype surrounding him.

Perhaps more importantly, it will also force defensive coordinators to take some attention off of the son of the former Indianapolis Colts legend.

If opponents are able to throw double teams and even triple teams at Harrison Jr. with reckless abandon, they’ll be able to slow him down, regardless of how talented he is.

Michael Wilson has shown some promise as an outside receiver, and he’s a guy who will be able to bail out his quarterback at times. The biggest problem Wilson has so far is his consistency (or lack thereof). He’s shown flashes of his ability but isn’t yet a player the team should be comfortable throwing the ball to 10 or 15 times per game.

Meanwhile, Zay Jones is the type of receiver who wins with route running as opposed to overwhelming physicality. He’s also worked diligently to improve his hands and become a more reliable option for his quarterback.

Jones brings an experienced veteran presence to the roster, and he has played in important games before.

He’s far from perfect but knows how to get open and work off of his team's number-one receiver.

Wilson and Jones will be battling for the spot opposite Harrison Jr. as the Cardinals’ WR2, and whoever wins this competition will find themselves in an enviable situation. With the former Buckeyes star drawing outsized attention from the defense, whoever ends up as WR2 in Arizona will have plenty of opportunities to impact the game.

This player will see plenty of 1-on-1 opportunities and will have an elite quarterback throwing him passes. It’s difficult to envision a better scenario for a secondary receiver to step into.

This can be a career booster for whoever wins the WR2 battle, and there’s little doubt that Wilson and Jones are both aware of what the opportunity could mean for their respective careers.

They’ll be fighting like their future depends on it, and this should be an exciting training camp battle.

Trey Benson vs Michael Carter for RB2

James Conner is solidly entrenched as the starting running back in Arizona, but the team needs to have an insurance policy in case he goes down with an injury. Conner has been fairly durable in recent years, but he does have a concerning injury history and running backs take a ton of punishment in every game that they play. Conner is also starting to get up there in age, and running backs typically have a shorter shelf life of the modern NFL to begin with.

Desmond Ridder vs Clayton Tune at backup quarterback

If starting quarterback Kyler Murray goes out with a significant injury, the team’s season is likely over anyway. Murray is one of the best quarterbacks in football, and he does so much for Arizona’s offense that can’t be replicated. Murray has an ability to make off-platform throws effortlessly, which brings a new dimension to the offense that very few other quarterbacks can replicate.

Murray is able to stretch a defense because of his ability to throw the ball anywhere on the field, regardless of where he is. For most quarterbacks, when they roll out to one side, the defense is able to focus exclusively on defending the side of the field, that the quarterback rolled out to.

However, Murray is able to throw across his body on the run or roll out to his left, stop, and throw the ball back to the right side of the field. Very few quarterbacks can do this consistently and effectively. Those that can are a who’s who of the best quarterbacks in the league. Think Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson. Murray isn’t quite the player that those guys are, but he brings a lot of the same skills to the table.

If Murray goes down for the season, the Cardinals have much bigger problems to worry about. However, if he’s forced to miss a game or two or a couple of series within a game, all isn’t lost. In that case, the team will need the backup QB to step up and show that he can hold down the fort and not ruin the game while he’s under center.

It’s unlikely he’ll be asked to do too much. At most, he’ll be expected to hand the ball off, make a couple of easy throws to receivers who have been schemed open, and possibly make one or two challenging throws to keep the defense honest.

While nobody in Arizona wants to think about Murray getting injured, they should be watching this battle closely. If one player steps up, it will provide some comfort if Murray has a minor injury.