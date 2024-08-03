The Arizona Cardinals are getting some bad news. The team is going to be without promising young linebacker BJ Ojulari this season, per NFL Network. Ojulari has a torn ACL, getting injured in practice Friday. He was carted off the field.

The linebacker is the second round draft pick for the Cardinals in 2023. He had a good rookie season in the last campaign, notching four sacks. The Cardinals struggled on defense in 2023, finishing the season with a 4-13 record. Ojulari is one of several young defensive players who were expected to show great improvement this coming year. He is also considered one of if not the best edge rusher for the defense.

While Ojulari didn't get any starts during the 2023 campaign, he did play in all of the team's 17 games. The injury is definitely a setback for this young defense. Ojulari played his college football at LSU.

Cardinals season outlook for 2024

Arizona is one of the younger teams in the NFL. Their youth and inexperience, especially on defense, played a role in the team's 2023 struggles. With experience and the right leadership, the Cardinals can be a much better squad.

The franchise must now find an answer on defense to help, with Ojulari out. The Cardinals are expected to use Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje in the outside linebacker spot. Ojulari's injury is also an opportunity for roster bubble players like Jesse Luketa to come in and show they have what it takes to get some snaps.

Ojulari picked up 40 total tackles in his first NFL season, including 23 solo stops. He is considered one of the best pass rushers on the team. Arizona's defense is tasked with getting off the field much quicker than it did in 2023. The Cardinals gave up 32 passing touchdowns last season, per league stats. Those woeful numbers were one of the worst performances in the league. Only two other NFL teams gave up more passing touchdowns on defense than Arizona last year.

The Cardinals have some weapons on offense, so the team will be able to score. Young gunslinger Kyler Murray is back to lead the team, and he has a new target in rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison, who played for Ohio State, was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2023 and is one of the most promising rookies in the NFL this season.

Arizona starts NFL preseason games on August 10, with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. It is the first opportunity for this young linebacker corps to work together as a unit.