Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and the Los Angeles Chargers’ undisputed franchise player. In just three seasons, he transformed the Chargers into a true contender. Herbert should have made his first playoff appearance last season, but some controversial decisions by coach Brandon Staley kept the Chargers out of the postseason despite a 9-8 record. As he’s set to make his playoff debut, let’s look at Justin Herbert’s net worth in 2023.

Justin Herbert’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $6 million

Justin Herbert’s net worth is $6 million, per CA Knowledge. He is still on his rookie deal with the Chargers, which includes a base salary of $2.35 million and a massive $16 million signing bonus. Herbert’s current contract runs through 2023, after which he is bound to become one of the highest-paid players in the league history.

Let’s take a gander at how Herbert made it to the NFL and what has he done since getting there.

Justin Herbert was born in Eugene, Oregon, on March 10th, 1998. He was a true sports star in high school. Overall, he played three sports. Other than football, he played basketball and baseball, but football was his true love. Despite suffering a broken leg in his junior season, Herbert still had two offers for the FBS and three other offers from schools around the country.

At Oregon, Justin Herbert had some ups and downs. His first season was abysmal, as the Oregon Ducks missed a bowl game for the first time in over a decade. Herbert was just a freshman, and he was not a starter at first. He led them to a 2-6 record in his eight starts, and Herbert melted into the generally awful season that the Ducks were having.

Herbert’s next three seasons, however, were great. Oregon made three bowl games, including winning the Rose Bowl in 2020, with Herbert taking home MVP honors.

Herbert was the sixth overall selection and third quarterback selected in the 2020 draft. Coming into a Los Angeles Chargers team that was an abysmal 5-11 the previous year, the inclusion of Herbert brought the Chargers an instant two-win improvement. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and it was clear the Chargers could not have selected better with their sixth pick.

Herbert’s second season was even better. He threw for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career despite Los Angeles underperforming as a team.

This last season, with Herbert playing some of his best football, the Chargers finally won double-digit games and made the postseason. It was a downgrade statistically for Herbert, but he did put up career highs in completions, attempted passes and passing percentage.

Despite his young age, Herbert continues to show how he is able to lead a franchise both on and off the field. It is true that his numbers took a hit in 2022, but he has played so well that statistics do not show the true nature of his overall impact.

When it comes to his net worth specifically, Justin Herbert can only thank his $26 million deal with the Chargers for the majority of his his income right now. His base salary for next season is just north of $4 million, and Herbert will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Coming from such a huge market like LA, Herbert also has brand deals with Nike, Bose, Head and Shoulders, FedEx, Chipotle, EA Sports and many more. That list should get bigger over time.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Justin Herbert’s net worth in 2023?