Cardinals’ training camp hotel ravaged by storm, meeting site ‘under water’

The Arizona Cardinals just opened their training camp Tuesday, but they were already welcomed with a slew of problems and headaches.

It’s not about the players or any on-field issue, though. Instead, it’s about their accommodation in their training camp hotel, Wigwam. According to ESPN, the storms and heavy downpours in Arizona has caused damages and led to flooding in the rooms of multiple members of the team.

Approximately 15 rooms assigned to staff members reportedly suffered water damage. The rooms of players, lucky for them, were not affected by the weather issue. However, the parking lot outside Wigwam’s ballroom–where the team plans to hold their meetings–has been submerged in water.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for the Cardinals, though, as they just changed hotels this year after using the Renaissance Hotel in Glendale during their past training camps. For those not in the know, Renaissance is just across the street from State Farm Stadium where they hold their training camp.

As for the reason why the Cardinals decided to change their accommodations, it has apparently something to do with a disagreement between the league and the hotel management.

Per ESPN: Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill had decided to move hotels, at least in part, sources said, because of a disagreement between the hotel and the league in pricing for the rooms during the week of Super Bowl LVII, which will be at State Farm Stadium.

It is certainly not how the Cardinals imagined their training camp would start. It is worth noting that Wigwam is an 8-mile drive from State Farm Stadium, meaning the team and its staff have to deal with a long commute after a long sleepless night because of the room issues.

Here’s to hoping that things get better for the Cardinals.