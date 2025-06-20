There is excitement for the Arizona Cardinals regarding their No. 1 receiver, while a young running back is hoping for a bigger role. Also, here are the Cardinals’ hottest takes coming out of the team’s 2025 minicamp.

Like other NFL teams, the Cardinals expect big things from their first-round pick. The good news is Walter Nolen has delivered the goods thus far, according to azcardinals.com.

“His quickness, his pass rush, he's just fluid,” veteran defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson said. “It comes natural. He's just a natural good defensive tackle. I'm happy I'm part of the process to help him improve.”

Cardinals DT Walter Nolen setting the stage

Noel has young help along the line with 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson back in the mix. He played only six games last season because of an August calf injury. He’s expected to start alongside Nolen. And defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is pumped.

“You can really wreak havoc with that front,” said Rallis.

Still, Nolen said he has much to prove before the season arrives.

“I don't think I'll really feel settled in until we get through a couple of preseason games,” Nolen said. “I've got to feel no-hold-barred and (that) we're just playing football.”

But Nolen said he puts pressure on himself. That’s a good thing for the Cardinals, who need Nolen to stand out in his rookie campaign.

“Nothing else fazes me,” Nolen said. “I come to work every day. And I feel like I'm just one piece of the puzzle in the defensive line room. And I feel like we are going to do great things this season.”

Head coach Jonathan Gannon enjoyed picking Nolen from the get-go, according to PHNX Sports YouTube page.

Article Continues Below

“A lot of excitement,” Gannon said after the pick. “We’ve had him pegged for a long time. Excited to add him to our squad. He’s a disruptive player, and he can play up and down the line.”

Cardinals will lean on QB Kyler Murray’s creativity

It’s easy to see how much Murray means to the Cardinals offense. And this year, they hope for more of the magic Murray showed in 2021, according to azcardinals.com.

“One is true decision-making within the system, one is almost like fastbreak basketball,” offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. “‘Are you playing point guard the right way, is the ball going where I should?' Those are game-changing plays. And he is one of the few people in the league that can do it physically at a high level and create some of those, so we want to make sure we are taking advantage of those.”

And Murray said he thrives on the opportunities when he can scramble and create.

“You get to the NFL, there are just better athletes,” Murray said. “Guys are smarter, angles are different. So anytime I can get in space on this level, I love it. That's a point of emphasis not only for me but for Drew to find ways to get me out in space, scramble drills, stuff like that. We have to be better in off-schedule plays. I have the ability to extend plays and we have the guys to go do it.”

Gannon said he has no doubts that Murray can have a banner season in 2025, according to yahoo.com.

“He is a top-level franchise quarterback, and he's played like that,” Gannon said. “He's shown that. He was in there talking to me today. We were going through some things, and I think the best teams win. We have to make sure we have the best team, and he understands how he fits into that.

“Good quarterbacks are on good teams. We have to do everything that we can to support him and put a good team around him, then he has to play to his level consistently, which I know he can do.”