Every NFL minicamp features at least one player who seems to pop off the field. It could be a first-round pick expected to shine or an under-the-radar rookie quietly forcing his way into the conversation. For the Arizona Cardinals this year, that player seems like linebacker Cody Simon. The rookie out of Ohio State arrived in the desert with limited fanfare compared to some of his draft classmates. Early on, though, Simon looks like he belongs. He may end up being one of the most valuable pieces of Arizona's 2025 rookie class.

In a minicamp full of fresh faces and veteran hopefuls, Simon’s blend of energy, discipline, and leadership have immediately stood out. His instincts were sharp, his footwork crisp, and his vocal presence was noticed by coaches and teammates alike. Sure, it's far too early to pencil anyone into starting lineups. However, Simon’s performance was exactly what you want from a mid-round draft pick trying to make a name for himself in year one.

The Cardinals’ Busy 2025 Offseason

The 2024 season was a tale of two sides of the ball for the Cardinals. On one hand, they fielded an elite offensive unit. On the other hand, the Cardinals’ defense left a lot to be desired. That's a staggering imbalance that couldn’t sit right with Jonathan Gannon, who was hired for his defensive acumen.

The front office wasted no time addressing the glaring need for defensive improvement. The Cardinals made one of the splashiest moves of the offseason by signing free agent edge rusher Josh Sweat. He was fresh off a strong season with the Eagles that saw him rack up 8.0 sacks and a 14.1 percent pressure rate. Sweat’s arrival instantly gave Arizona a much-needed pass-rushing boost after finishing near the bottom of the league in sacks in each of Gannon’s first two years.

The reinforcements didn’t stop there. Arizona reunited with longtime franchise pillar Calais Campbell. They also signed veteran defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to shore up the defensive front. Perhaps the most exciting addition, however, came through the draft. Arizona used its first-round pick on defensive tackle Walter Nolen III. He is a high-upside prospect who will benefit greatly from learning behind Campbell and Tomlinson.

The Cardinals also added potential long-term help at cornerback by drafting former Michigan standout Will Johnson. Yes, injury concerns caused Johnson to slide. Still, many scouts had him graded as the top cornerback in the draft class when healthy.

On offense, Arizona’s biggest concern remains the interior offensive line. This was largely left untouched during free agency and the draft. With strong tackle play but interior questions, this could become a key storyline as the 2025 season unfolds. However, after an 8-9 finish in 2024, there’s little doubt that the Cardinals are better positioned to make a playoff push.

Here we'll try to look at the Arizona Cardinals rookie who really stood out the most during the team's 2025 minicamp.

A Surprise Selection

In a draft where Arizona already made significant defensive upgrades, selecting a linebacker wasn’t exactly a priority. However, that didn’t stop them from pulling the trigger on Ohio State’s Cody Simon. He is a player whose steady rise at the college level made him hard to ignore.

Simon’s college career tells the story of patience and perseverance. After spending multiple seasons as a rotational player for the Buckeyes, Simon seized his full-time opportunity in his final year. Leading the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff National Championship, Simon earned Defensive MVP honors in the title game. He showcased his ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

Sure, many players might have entered the transfer portal to seek more immediate playing time. For Simon, though, he bet on himself and stayed at Ohio State. That decision paid off not only for him, but also for the Buckeyes — and now potentially for the Cardinals.

Standing Out in Minicamp

Simon’s maturity, work ethic, and high football IQ were immediately apparent during Arizona’s minicamp sessions. Coaches praised his ability to quickly absorb the playbook, communicate on the field, and adjust to NFL speed. Physically, Simon showcased the quickness and lateral agility that allowed him to be a sideline-to-sideline presence in college. His instincts in coverage have also looked promising.

Yes, minicamp is far from the intensity of regular-season action. That said, the early signs are encouraging. Simon rarely looked out of place and played with a level of confidence that impressed Arizona’s coaching staff. Jonathan Gannon, in particular, noted Simon’s “professional approach” and “attention to detail” — high praise from a defensive-minded head coach.

Path to Playing Time

The linebacker position in Arizona remains fluid. The Cardinals tend to rotate their linebackers frequently rather than relying on a traditional every-down starter. As such, predicting Simon’s exact role in his rookie year is tricky. However, this rotational philosophy may actually benefit him. It could offer early opportunities to earn meaningful snaps.

Where Simon could carve out an immediate niche is on special teams. That's a natural proving ground for young linebackers. His athleticism, discipline, and tackling ability make him an ideal candidate to contribute in that phase right away. Once he earns the trust of the special teams staff, defensive snaps will surely follow.

It’s not hard to envision Simon eventually growing into a full-time starter. Of course, that development may take time. His performance in minicamp, though, has given the organization plenty of reason for optimism. If he continues on this trajectory, Simon could become one of the Cardinals' most valuable draft picks from the 2025 class.

Long-Term Outlook

Arizona’s defensive identity is shifting — and Simon could very well be part of that evolution. With mentors like Campbell, Tomlinson, and Sweat surrounding him, Simon is in a strong developmental environment. His combination of patience, leadership, and playmaking ability gives the Cardinals a versatile chess piece they can deploy creatively over time.

While bigger names may have headlined Arizona’s offseason, Cody Simon’s early impact should not be overlooked. In a league where so many young linebackers struggle to adjust, Simon’s poise and polish have him well ahead of schedule.