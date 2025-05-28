The Arizona Cardinals could be on the brink of something very interesting. They are coming off a rollercoaster 2024 campaign that saw their offense emerge as one of the league’s most dynamic units while the defense struggled mightily. Now, the front office made significant investments this offseason aimed at restoring balance. However, for every big swing that connects, there’s often one that doesn’t. In Arizona’s case, their riskiest move in the 2025 NFL offseason was not landing a star defensive lineman. That one misfire could end up making all the difference in whether this team contends or continues to tread water in a brutal NFC West.

2025 Offseason Recap

The 2024 season was a tale of two sides of the ball for the Cardinals. On one hand, they fielded an elite offensive unit. It ranked near the top in many offensive metrics thanks to the continued growth of Kyler Murray. We also saw the explosive emergence of wideout Marvin Harrison Jr and a cohesive ground game. On the other hand, the Cardinals’ defense finished near the bottom in many other defensive metrics. That's a jarring mismatch for a team led by Jonathan Gannon, who is known for his defensive acumen.

This offseason, Arizona’s front office made it a clear priority to address the defensive deficiencies. The splashiest move came with the signing of edge rusher Josh Sweat. Sweat logged 8.0 sacks and a 14.1 percent pressure rate with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He will be tasked with revitalizing a Cardinals pass rush that has been bottom-tier of late.

The defensive line was further bolstered by two key additions. We saw the return of franchise favorite Calais Campbell and the signing of interior stalwart Dalvin Tomlinson. The Cardinals weren’t done. In the 2025 NFL Draft, they took a calculated risk on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. He was arguably the top player at his position before injuries impacted his stock. They also landed promising defensive tackle Walter Nolen III in the first round. Nolen gets the benefit of mentorship from Campbell and Tomlinson as he develops.

Sure, most of the focus was on defense. However, one lingering concern on offense is the interior offensive line. The Cardinals made minimal moves there, potentially gambling on internal development or looking ahead to next offseason. That said, the real risk came elsewhere.

Here we'll try to look at the riskiest move that the the Arizona Cardinals executed in the 2025 NFL offseason.

The One That Got Away

The Cardinals checked many boxes defensively—but they missed the biggest one. Arizona was firmly in the mix for versatile defensive lineman Milton Williams. Unfortunately, he signed with the New England Patriots on a contract worth over $26 million per year. Losing out on Williams wasn’t just a blow to Arizona’s defensive upgrade strategy. It was a missed chance to construct a fearsome, game-altering defensive front.

Williams was no stranger to Gannon, of course. Williams played under him when Gannon served as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022. That familiarity made the Cardinals a natural landing spot. By all accounts, they pushed hard to secure his services. However, when the bidding war escalated, New England outpaced them financially and structurally. They just offered Williams a scheme and contract he couldn't refuse.

Why does this matter? Because a trio of Josh Sweat, Walter Nolen, and Milton Williams would have transformed Arizona’s defensive line from mediocre to dominant. With Williams’ versatility and proven pass-rushing chops, the Cardinals would have fielded one of the most dynamic and flexible front sevens in the NFC. Instead, there’s still a ceiling on just how disruptive this unit can be.

High Stakes in a High-Powered Division

Remember that Arizona’s margin for error is razor-thin. The NFC West continues to be a warzone with the 49ers still contending, the Rams revitalizing under McVay’s wizardry, and the Seahawks pushing forward under new leadership. In this environment, a couple of key pressures or sacks, can swing an entire season.

Had Arizona landed Williams, they would’ve entered the season with a front capable of collapsing pockets. They would have been able to consistently shut down the run and bail out a secondary with a lot of question marks. Instead, the burden now falls disproportionately on Sweat, Tomlinson, and a raw Nolen—who may not be ready to carry the load just yet.

Yes, no one can blame general manager Monti Ossenfort for exercising some fiscal caution. That said, it’s fair to wonder if the Cardinals should have gone all-in to reunite Gannon with a player he already knew how to maximize. Playoff windows don’t open often in the desert. When they do, you must be bold enough to climb through.

Calculated Risk or Missed Championship Catalyst?

Only time will tell whether failing to land Milton Williams was a prudent financial decision or a missed opportunity that defines the 2025 season. We acknowledge that the Cardinals did a lot of things right. They addressed glaring needs, added talent with upside, and reinforced Gannon’s identity as a defensive-minded leader. On the flip side, this is a league where the difference between “good” and “great” often comes down to impact players in the trenches. As such, Arizona’s inability to close the deal on Williams could haunt them.

If the Cardinals fall short again defensively—especially in critical moments against playoff-caliber teams—the question won’t be whether they did enough. It will be whether they were willing to do everything.