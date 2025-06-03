Maybe the Arizona Cardinals will wind up with gold after Will Johnson slid to them in the draft. And the selection looks better after the recent injury news at cornerback. Looking ahead, here are three Cardinals' hidden gems you need to know on the 2025 roster.

The 2025 season could take many different directions for the Cardinals. They could flop, or they could become a serious playoff contender. Or they might get off to a good start before fading.

But the hope around the Cardinals’ camp is that a pair of Ohio State draft picks will join a second-year player to make the defense turn into a difficult challenge for opposing offenses.

LB Cody Simon could turn into a standout

The Cardinals used their fourth-round pick on Simon, who brings plenty of good qualities to the team. Included in the mix is his ability to change speeds and make it difficult for blockers to fit him up in the run game.

Simon said he wants to hit the ground running in Arizona and play early, according to azcardinals.com.

“My job is to contribute as early as possible,” Simon said. “I know the game is mental as much as physical now, so I need to be ready to help at all points. They drafted me to be able to contribute early, and I know my job is to be able to go on that field and do my job.”

And he wants to push even the veterans, hoping to make the team better overall.

“If your younger guys aren't trying to push to be a leader, I think your younger guys maybe aren't trying to be the best version of themselves,” Simon said. “I think that's what the NFL is about. When you have that pressure from behind and you're pushing the older guys up, I think that's great for your team and can only make the team better.”

Simon said he doesn’t mind being uncomfortable during his rookie season, according to azcentral.com.

“Most growth is from uncomfortable situations and just being able to figure stuff out on your own,” Simon said. “I think there’s going to be a healthy balance of that, especially here. I’ve never been to Arizona before, but I get to figure out my new way in life.

“I feel like I’m always developing, and I never arrived and never really been a final product. I was confident in my abilities even when I wasn’t a starter, and I always prepared like I was a starter, but obviously I got my opportunity this last year, and I feel like I played pretty well with it. But I still always have something to prove.”

And he said he’s willing to take things as they come.

“It may not be what you want it to be the first couple years,” he said. “But if you just stay the course and stay the path, you’re going to get what you want. I know I did.”

CB Denzel Burke looking forward to his chances

Burke said he doesn’t expect to explode out of the gates and make plays without mistakes, according to espn.com.

“A lot of great guys you're going to be going against weekly,” he said. “And it's important for you to put your best foot forward and knowing that some guys are going to win some reps, and you just got to keep going and just make sure you win the majority of the reps.”

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he likes the overall makeup Burke brings to the table.

“First, the character,” Gannon said. “Really good guy, really smart. He's played at the highest level. He's played a lot of ball. We liked his skill set, thought he was a scheme fit, thought he was a Cardinal, and kind of felt really good about adding him where we added him.”

Burke said the NFL can be a bit overwhelming, according to azcentral.com.

“Just learning the different types of rules, the fines (have been most surprising),” Burke said. “There's over 65 different rules from college into the NFL. So just being able to get those down.”

As for Simon, he said he likes all of the challenges, even those details Burke spoke about.

“I'm enjoying every bit of it,” Simon said. “It is a grind and it's tough. But a lot of people don't really get to experience this kind of stuff. I just want to appreciate every moment I get with it.”

DE Darius Robinson wants to soar

Robinson battled through tough times last season, including injury and personal loss with the death of his mother, Valori, according to arizonasports.com.

“Last year was like the hardest year of my life, but then it was the best year of my life in the same year,” Robinson said on Wednesday. “I definitely felt the lowest, but I’ve also felt the highest. I’m ready to get back to the highest point, and I know what it takes, a lot of hard work. I’m just super excited for this year.”

Robinson said he knows he must compete hard.

“It’s the same thing in the NFL, always compete,” Robinson said. “I’m excited we brought in new guys. Just make sure the (tape’s) even hotter, so I’m just super excited to compete. Ultimately, we’re all teammates, so we’re just chasing one goal, but I’m super excited.”