The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to put all the pieces of the puzzle together in 2025, and easily one of the most important pieces of that puzzle is second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. After a solid rookie campaign, Harrison has been hard at work this offseason, and general manager Monti Ossenfort's latest comments on his work over the past few months will fire up fans.

While Harrison didn't exactly struggle as a rookie, his dominant collegiate career resulted in his first NFL action leaving a little bit to be desired. Harrison certainly isn't content with what he's done, as he has reportedly spent the majority of the offseason bulking up. Ossenfort has seen the work he's been putting in firsthand, as he revealed he thinks Harrison was at the Cardinals facility every day this offseason.

“I don't know if there was a day this offseason that Marvin wasn't in our building, training, just working, just getting better,” Ossenfort said on “NFL Spotlight.” “It's showing in his body, it's showing on how he's performed out here in the spring, and we talk about it all the time, the jump that a player makes from their rookie year to their second year … We're excited for him to be able to take that next step and he's really well on his way here the way he's performed this spring.”

#Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort on WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: "I don't know if there was a day this offseason that he wasn't in our building, training and getting better — and it's shown in his body. … He's well on his way."

Marvin Harrison Jr. looking to take big step forward for Cardinals in 2025

Harrison played all 17 games in 2024 for the Cardinals, catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers are certainly nothing to scoff at, but considering the sky-high expectations that came attached to him after he was selected with the No. 4 over pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, there were some fans who were disappointed with his play.

Those complaints have undoubtedly found their way back to Harrison, as he's been putting in the work this offseason in order to ensure he can build off of his rookie campaign. Ossenfort is thrilled with what he's seen from his team's star wide receiver, and if Harrison can get on the same page with quarterback Kyler Murray early on in 2025, Arizona could surprise a lot of people next season.