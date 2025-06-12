The Arizona Cardinals could be one of the surprise teams in the NFC during the 2025 season. Arizona was quite frisky in 2024, going 8-9 and staying in the NFC West division hunt until the end of the season. Sadly, they blew their playoff chances in a Week 16 loss against the Panthers.

Arizona put a lot of work into improving the roster during the offseason. If the Cardinals can managed 8-9 last season, it is reasonable to expect some growth after adding so many pieces this spring.

The Cardinals could easily become a wild card team in 2025 if they benefit from their improved defense. They may also have a more lethal offense after another year of growth from Marvin Harrison Jr.

But which players could surprise Cardinals fans this fall? Are there any players primed to have a breakout season?

Below we will explore three underrated Cardinals players who could have breakout seasons in 2025.

Will Trey Benson have an expanded role in 2025?

The 2025 season could be a huge year for Trey Benson.

Arizona drafted Benson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He had a solid rookie campaign but certainly left plenty of room for growth.

Benson turned 69 touches into 350 total yards and one touchdown. He played a change-of-pace role behind James Conner, who remained the team's leading rusher.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Benson's future in Arizona. He is only 22 years old and is still scratching the surface of what he could become in the NFL.

Cardinals fans should still expect Conner to remain the team's starter in 2025. However, he could have fewer carries as the Cardinals work Benson more into the offense.

It is worth noting that Conner is 30 years old and only has two seasons left on his current contract. He will not maintain a stranglehold on carries in Arizona forever.

I expect Benson to exceed 100 touches during the 2025 season.

Don't forget about 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson

Darius Robinson had a disappointing rookie season in the NFL.

Robinson suffered a calf injury during the preseason that caused him to miss several games. In fact, Robinson only played in six games during the 2024 season. He did not make much of an impact either, only logging 10 total tackles and one sack.

Arizona had a dreadful defensive line in 2024 and, before the season, fans were excited that Robinson could bring some juice to the team. Unfortunately, that did not happen.

The Cardinals attacked the defensive line with a vengeance during the offseason. Now the Cardinals have a new star in Josh Sweat and another first-round pick in Walter Nolen III. They also added Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency.

All of a sudden, Robinson does not project as a starter in Arizona. But that does not mean Cardinals fan should ignore him.

Article Continues Below

Robinson has a chance for a true breakout season in 2025, which should not be hard consider his poor start to his career.

Robinson has the versatility needed to play both on the edge and the interior of the defensive line. This could create some interesting possibilities for NASCAR packages on third downs.

Ultimately, the Cardinals may end up using Robinson as an elite rotational player instead of a three-down starter. But he could still have a big impact on Arizona's defense.

Cardinals fans should pay attention to how Robinson lines up during training camp.

The addition of Will Johnson could be huge for Starling Thomas V

The Cardinals got one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft in CB Will Johnson.

Johnson fell in the draft because of a major injury. He suffered a serious turf toe injury that kept him out the second half of the 2024 season. Prior to his injury, Johnson was viewed as one of the top defensive players in the 2025 draft class.

It is safe to say that Johnson's addition will completely change Arizona's secondary.

There is no player on the team that will benefit more from Johnson's arrival than Starling Thomas V.

Arizona acquired Thomas during the 2023 season after he failed to make the final roster in Detroit. Thomas immediately stepped up and became a consistent starter for the Cardinals. He started all 17 games in 2024 and logged 47 total tackles, six passes defensed, and one forced fumble.

Thomas is a talented young player who is talented enough to be the CB2 or CB3 on most NFL teams. However, he can struggle when going up against elite wide receivers.

Now that the Cardinals have a high-upside cornerback in Johnson, they can give Thomas more favorable matchups in 2025.

Thomas could also improve a great deal in 2025 because of the team's improved pass rush.