The Arizona Cardinals are in the middle of a calculated rebuild. That plan took another step forward this offseason as general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon focused heavily on bolstering the defense. After two years of foundation-laying, the Cardinals may finally have the pieces in place to compete. However, that also means some long-standing veterans are about to feel the heat from a highly regarded rookie class.

Defensive Revamp

The Cardinals went into the 2025 offseason with one clear goal: give Gannon the defensive firepower he needs to turn this unit into a top-10 group. After finishing the 2023 season (Gannon's first season with the Cardinals) with an uninspiring 50.9 team PFF defensive grade — including a 38.2 mark against the run — Arizona aggressively attacked its weaknesses.

For 2025, they brought in proven veterans like Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson and traded for edge rusher Josh Sweat. The team also drafted three blue-chip defensive prospects: Walter Nolen III, Will Johnson, and Jordan Burch. Campbell’s return to Arizona, 17 years after being drafted by the franchise, adds gravitas. That said, it’s the rookies who are turning heads in OTAs — particularly cornerback Will Johnson. He slipped to No. 47 in the draft due to injury concerns but has already looked like a steal, according to team insiders.

Sure, Arizona still has offensive line concerns and a few unanswered questions in the middle of the defense. However, the competition across the depth chart — especially on defense — is as intense as it’s been in years.

Here we'll try to look at the Arizona Cardinals veteran players whose roles will be pushed by rookies in the 2025 NFL season.

1. D-Line Dillema

It was a surprise to some when Arizona used the No. 16 pick on Walter Nolen III. That was not because of his talent, but because the team had already spent a first-rounder on Darius Robinson in 2024 and just signed Campbell in April. Make no mistake, though — the Cardinals didn’t draft Nolen to stash him. They expect impact and soon.

Nolen brings game-wrecking potential. His scouting reports rave about his power, first-step quickness, and versatility. He can be an every-down player if he develops quickly. He’s physical, instinctual, and perhaps the most talented interior defensive lineman Arizona has had in years.

That raises serious questions for both Campbell and Robinson. Yes, Campbell is still productive. That said, he’ll turn 39 in September. The Cardinals may lean on him for leadership and rotational snaps, but it’s unlikely he’ll play a full-time role.

Robinson, on the other hand, is younger but hasn’t shown much. After a promising college career, he played just six games last season due to a calf injury and recorded only 10 tackles and one sack. If Nolen shines in training camp and the preseason, Robinson could find himself rotating with the second team — or worse.

2. Corner Conundrum

Sure, Arizona’s pass rush got the headlines. Still, the biggest talent coup of the draft may have come at cornerback. Former five-star recruit Will Johnson slipped to the second round due to injury concerns. However, his performance in OTAs has already quieted doubts.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing just under 200 pounds, Johnson has the ideal frame for a modern outside corner. He’s fluid, instinctive, and aggressive — a natural playmaker who can hang with NFL wideouts immediately. With Sean Murphy-Bunting ruled out for the season, Johnson now has a clear path to a starting role.

However, the cornerback room is crowded. Jaylon Jones, brought in via free agency, is one of several veterans battling for the outside CB spot. Elijah Jones, Max Melton, and Starling Thomas are also in the mix. Even rookies like Denzel Burke are pushing for time. The Cardinals will likely start Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson at safety. This means there’s only room for three corners in most sets.

That puts pressure on Jones to deliver. He’s experienced but inconsistent. If Johnson continues to outperform expectations in camp, the starting job could very well be his by Week 1.

3. Battle Behind the Line

Perhaps no position group on Arizona’s defense has more uncertainty than inside linebacker. That’s where fourth-round rookie Cody Simon has a chance to make an immediate impact. Despite being taken outside the top 100, Simon was one of the most experienced and respected leaders on the best defense in college football last year.

He wore the green dot for Ohio State, calling plays and anchoring a unit that thrived on communication and discipline. His football IQ, tackling consistency, and ability to read plays in real time give him a real shot to push for early playing time.

The Cardinals signed Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker in free agency to compete for that role. They also have Mack Wilson Sr and JJ Russell for depth. Of coursse, none of those names are locked-in starters. Simon brings a championship pedigree and has shown early flashes of readiness in team drills. If he can prove himself in preseason action, the rookie could be the one wearing the green dot on Sundays.

Final Word

The 2025 Cardinals are building a new identity — and that means change is inevitable. Veterans like Campbell, Robinson, Jones, and Davis-Gaither bring value, but the clock is ticking. Arizona’s front office drafted aggressively for a reason: they believe this rookie class has star potential. And as training camp draws closer, the message is clear — no job is safe, and the kids are coming.