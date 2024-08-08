The St. Louis Cardinals diagnosed what their roster needed prior to the trade deadline and determined that acquiring a starting pitcher to help them in the looming stretch run was a must. Thus, they acquired the new-and-improved Erick Fedde via trade from the Chicago White Sox, even though it cost them a former everyday player in Gold Glove-caliber shortstop Tommy Edman.

Fedde's first start for the Cardinals did not go according to plan. He debuted for his new team on August 2 in a tough road loss to the Chicago Cubs; during that start, he allowed five earned runs in five innings of work, taking the loss in the process. But on Wednesday night, Fedde bounced back in a big way, leading St. Louis to a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays after he allowed just one earned runs in five innings in front of a very supportive crowd at Busch Stadium.

Erick Fedde has pitched at Busch Stadium in the past, but now that he's a member of the Cardinals, it's refreshing for him to finally hear the crowd get behind him, and in a victory, no less.

“I've always known this place to be a great stadium, great fans. To finally get here and be wearing the Cardinals jersey, it's exciting and I'm glad we were able to get a win on the first one,” Fedde told reporters following the game, via Bally Sports Midwest on X.

The Cardinals re hanging on in the congested playoff hunt in the National League, and their 5-2 win over the Rays on Wednesday only helps them achieve their goal of making it to the postseason. They will need more of this kind of performance from Erick Fedde moving forward as they look to close the two-game gap between them and the Atlanta Braves for the third Wild Card spot.

Cardinals' Erick Fedde has a shaky history at Busch Stadium

Prior to Wednesday's ballgame, Erick Fedde had pitched in Busch Stadium thrice, including one earlier this year when he was still with the White Sox. The results haven't exactly been pretty for Fedde. That White Sox start did not go smoothly after he allowed five runs in just 4.1 innings of play, although Chicago did win that game, 6-5. Back in 2018, Fedde made his first start at Busch Stadium and he allowed four earned runs in five innings in an 11-8 loss.

Fedde, however, has thrown a good game in this stadium in the past. On April 12, 2021, he allowed just one earned run in 4.2 innings in a 5-2 win — a performance that's very similar to the one he put up against the Rays.