J.J. Watt’s future with Cardinals revealed after positive COVID test

A couple hours before the Arizona Cardinals were set to kick off their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was revealed that defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19. The Cardinals will be without Watt not only for this game, but also the rest of the preseason. According to the Cardinals website via Twitter, Watt will not travel with the team for next weekend’s trip to Tennessee to face the Titans.

This is a small setback as the Cardinals defense prepares for the 2022 regular season. He is fully expected to be back and healthy for the start of the year.

Watt is entering his second season with the Cardinals after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Houston Texans. During his time in Houston, Watt was named NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year three times in 2012, 2014 and 2015. However, injuries have recently plagued him seemingly every year.

Last season, Watt played in just seven games for the Cardinals before suffering a season-ending injury. It’s likely not a coincidence that Arizona was 7-0 prior to his injury. From that point on, the Cardinals went 4-7, including an embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

Arizona is looking at a difficult start to the season. All-Pro wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the season because of PED’s. The first three games of the season are against the Chiefs, Raiders and Rams. Arizona could very easily be 0-3. Needless to say, they are going to need every bit of whatever Watt has left in the tank this year.