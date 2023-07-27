The St. Louis Cardinals will look to sell at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. In the midst of a brutal season, it's the best stance to take. Guys like Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery and Paul DeJong are expected to be on new teams as the calendar turns to August.

In what he perceived to be his final start with the Cardinals, Flaherty completed five innings and was hit with three earned runs. Afterward, he admitted that the deadline made him legitimately distracted, the first time that has happened over something that wasn’t related to the game itself, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“I won’t lie,” Flaherty said, via The Athletic. “I was a little bit distracted. This is probably the first time I’ve ever been distracted over something that wasn’t baseball…It just kind of happened. It was probably the last inning I got, (I wanted) to go out and do what I needed to do and I tried to do a little bit too much. I just got caught up in everything that was going on. I think I’ve done a good job of taking it for what it is prior to that, but I think in that inning I got a little bit away from myself.”

The likelihood of going to a new, random team understandably got to Flaherty's head. Since St. Louis hasn’t made progress in talks over a potential As one of the players most likely to be dealt away, he has a lot to think about. He has been with the Cardinals for seven seasons now, emerging as one of the most promising young pitchers in baseball before injuries derailed him.

Still boasting a decent 4.43 ERA this season, numerous playoff teams should be looking to land Jack Flaherty ahead of the August 1 deadline. Although he hasn’t appeared in a playoff game since 2020, he has allowed just nine earned runs in 23 postseason innings, good for a 3.52 EERA, will tallying 30 strikeouts. He should be a fine addition to any rotation.

The Cardinals trading away the veterans they have on expiring contracts would make them trade-deadline winners despite their overall disappointing season.