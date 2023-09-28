Not much was expected of the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2023 season, but through three weeks, they have managed to exceed expectations. They played the Washington Commanders and New York Giants tight in Weeks 1 & 2, and even upset the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. A big reason for their early success has been Joshua Dobbs, who is filling in for Kyler Murray at quarterback.

With Murray still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered midway through the 2022 campaign, Dobbs has come in and done a great job running the Cardinals offense. Of course, whenever Murray is healthy to return, Dobbs is going to be sent back to the sidelines, but it sounds like that's a proposition the veteran quarterback has already come to terms with.

“I stay true to me. I'm excited to see Kyler come back. I have watched his game from afar for a while. It's cool to meet him and be in the same room as him and be around him. When (the return) happens, I control what I can control and absorb whatever role that puts me in and go from there. It'll be OK. I'll manage it, he'll manage it, we'll be fine.” – Joshua Dobbs, AZCardinals.com

Dobbs has done good work under center for Arizona to this point (59/82, 549 YDS, 2 TD, 12 CAR, 93 YDS, 1 TD), but it's clear that this is Murray's team. Maybe the veteran signal-caller has opened up some doors for himself with other teams, but for the rest of the season, Dobbs seems to know what his situation with the Cardinals is.