The Arizona Cardinals were quick to fix the Josh Dobbs jersey fiasco. Shortly after Josh Dobbs said that he couldn't find his jersey in the Cardinals team store, Arizona corrected the issue, making the quarterback's jersey available.

Dobbs posted a video to social media, explaining that the situation had been resolved. The Cardinals quarterback also asked fans to take it easy on the team, noting that he had only been in Arizona for a month.

For those wondering, @josh_dobbs1 jersey availability from Saturday morning was quickly addressed and fixed by Saturday afternoon. Here’s Josh’s follow-up video from the weekend ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KwBQS0sM0O — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 26, 2023

With Kyler Murray still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last season, Colt McCoy was expected to be the Cardinals starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2023 season. That changed when the Cardinals traded for Dobbs on Aug. 24 and released McCoy four days later. Dobbs unexpectedly became the starter not long after he joined the team.

Dobbs would have to be described as a pleasant surprise for the Cardinals through three weeks. The journeyman quarterback has kept Arizona competitive in every game. The Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 in Week 3, pulling off the biggest upset of the young season.

Dobbs has completed 72% of his passes for 549 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn't thrown a single interception Dobbs has totaled 93 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

The Cardinals have largely been expected to tank for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Dobbs and Arizona certainly have not played like a team that has any intention of losing. Had they not blown a 20-0 halftime lead against the New York Giants in Week 2, they'd be over .500.

The Cardinals visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.