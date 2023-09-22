Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon updated quarterback Kyler Murray's status to return. Murray is recovering from an ACL tear suffered in 2022.

“We'll get him going when he's physically and mentally ready to play, and knowing that it's going to take some time and some weeks of practice to get comfortable with what he's doing,” Gannon said. “So I'm not in a hurry with that. Would love to have him out there, he's itching to be back. But we'll take that one day at a time.”

Murray posted in a recent TikTok he will be back “soon.”

He suffered the knee injury in December. Murray finished the 2022 season with 2,368 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

The Cardinals are 0-2 this season. Arizona in Week 2 held a 20-0 halftime lead over the New York Giants but suffered a 31-28 loss.

Without Murray, the Cardinals have been led at quarterback by Joshua Dobbs. Through two games, he has completed 42-of-61 passes for 360 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona can also go to rookie quarterback Clayton Tune.

The Cardinals play at home Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. They then have an important divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Oct. 1.

Murray started the season on the physically unable to perform list, so he will miss at least those next two games. The Cardinals then have a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 8.

Arizona could pick No. 1 in next year's NFL Draft. The top pick is projected to be USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The Cardinals could choose him or keep Murray for the future.