The Arizona Cardinals are off to a slow start this season. They are now 1-2, having lost to the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs and beating the Las Vegas Raiders. Part of the reason the Cardinals have had a rough start to their year is because they haven’t been able to start games well.

The Cardinals have zero first quarter points this season, the only team to not have a single point in the first quarter. In each of their games, Arizona has found themselves down early. To the Chiefs, they were down 23-7 at half. To the Raiders, they were down 20-0 at half. And to the Rams, they were down 13-0 in the second quarter. The Cardinals have had to claw back in each of the games they played, and that is not a recipe for winning football.

Kliff Kingsbury is not happy about the Cardinals’ slow starts, and he doesn’t seem to have any answers.

“That’s something we’ve got to figure out,” Kingsbury said in his press conference on Monday. “It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.”

The Cardinals will have a lot to figure out this week. They can’t continue to find themselves down big, or they will have no chance of climbing back into games.

Kingsbury commented on the difficulty of trying to get back in games once his team is down big.

“It’s hard when you’re chasing offensively and defensively like we’ve been,” Kingsbury said. “We’ve just trying to crawl back into it. You’re not calling the game on your terms. You’re trying to catch up. That’s not an easy place to be and that’s where we’ve been, so we want to be able to execute the game plans that we have in for a certain reason and a certain purpose the way we want. That’s something we’ve got to be able to do Sunday.”

There’s no ‘magic answers’ for Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals, but this week of practice is huge in trying to establish a tempo to replicate early in games. They will need it as they face the Carolina Panthers this weekend in a must win game.