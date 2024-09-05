Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is heading into his sixth NFL season in 2024. He only got to appear in eight games after battling a torn ACL the year before, and it appears that a serious rebound is on the way for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Following 176-on-268 passes for 1,799 yards and 10 touchdowns, Murray is as prepared as ever for a full campaign. Darren Urban of Cardinals News described Murray viewing last season as a “teaching tool,” and will be using it to his advantage ahead of his career. He earned a vote for AP Comeback Player of the Year last February and is poised to lead the Cardinals back to winning form.

“I would love to end my career here with multiple Super Bowls, MVPs, and all the accolades,” Murray said. “I have never questioned my abilities or anything like that. You never know when this game might be taken away from you, but I am taking it one day at a time.”

And that one day at a time starts in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Kyler Murray is set for a comeback year

The Cardinals finished 8-8 last season, and enter 2024-25 with the 23rd-ranked offense, per ESPN. Murray will likely make highly-touted rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. his primary receiving weapon, while tight end Trey Mcbride is the No. 2 for Murray over the middle of the field.

“There is only one winner at the end of the year — we're all chasing that,” Murray said. “You've got to fail. All those are lessons that I have taken in. That one playoff game (in 2021) that I have taken in, I know the next time I get to the playoffs I know what not to do and how I felt. It's a blessing to be in this position.”

“Football has been on my mind this whole offseason,” Murray said. “It always is but last year, being hurt and having to rehab and stuff like that, (I tried) not to get too far away from the game mentally.

“I have had this on my mind for a long time, what I want to accomplish, what I want this team to accomplish, so it doesn't feel brand new.” Since recovering from his injuries, Murray expressed his emotion in a few words. “You're free,” Murray said. “I love what I do.”

Whatever the case, Murray is prepared to use his legs and dual-threat prowess to win games in Arizona. The help of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing should do wonders for the offense, as well.