By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL against the Patriots in Week 14. As he looks to recover from his brutal injury, there have been some doubts as to whether Murray will be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently reported on all things relating to Murray’s injury. He confirmed that the Cardinals quarterback is planning on undergoing surgery, “sooner rather than later.” But even with a prompt surgery date, Rapoport stated that Murray’s injury timeline has put him in question for the start of next season.

“There are some questions about Kyler Murray next season as well,” Rapoport said. “Because of the timing of this thing, there are some real questions whether or not he will be ready for the start of the 2023 season. There are a wide range of ramifications for the Cardinals and Murray after he went down.”

Murray suffered his ACL tear on just the Cardinals’ third play against New England on Monday Night Football. As he ran with the ball, Murray went down untouched and was carted from the field.

Kyler Murray is down pic.twitter.com/kNweUR8YHg — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 13, 2022

On the season, Murray had completed 66.4% of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran 67 times for 418 and three additional scores.

Moving forward, Colt McCoy will serve as Arizona’s starting quarterback. This season, he has appeared in three games, starting two and has thrown for 702 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Murray is the key to the Cardinals’ offensive success. However, after a non-contact ACL injury, it appears the former Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowler might not be fully healed by the start of the 2023 season.