It's a much-anticipated 2024 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals. Many fans can't wait to see how quarterback Kyler Murray will adapt to his new offense heading into his first full season since his 2022 ACL tear. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon can't wait for it all to unfold, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss's X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm excited to see him play. He’s done a lot this offseason to improve his game, and [I] thought he had a really good camp, but he knows Sundays is where you get measured. So, he's ready to go,” Gannon said.

Heading into the Cardinals' regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Week 1 will also kick off what the Cardinals are hoping will be the first full season for Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who joined Gannon's coaching staff in 2023, and Murray. After returning from a season-ending ACL tear in 2022, Murray suffered a season-scrapping knee injury after playing in eight games last year but will return this season with Petzing by his side.

“It's a variety of skillsets, it's guys that do different things well, so it allows us to be multiple and allows us to attack the defense in different ways [because] you never know exactly week to week where the weakness is or what you need to exploit, and if you have everybody doing one thing really well and that's not the matchup that week, it's hard to adjust,” Petzing said, per USA Today's Howard Balzer. “That's certainly going to be a part of who we are and part of who we always want to be in all facets.”

The Cardinals averaged 105.3 receiving yards per game last season, which ranked third-fewest in the league. Still, Murray missed most of the campaign, which has led many to believe in bold, positive predictions for the Cardinals.

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing's goals for Kyler Murray in 2024

As head coach Jonathan Gannon is gearing up for the upcoming season, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is looking forward to attacking opposing defenses in many different ways. And with starting quarterback Kyler Murray back in the fold, he can't wait to get started, per NFL.com's Michael Baca.

“I said this to Kyler, actually I was joking, 'cause sometimes the quarterback can feel that pressure — ‘Oh, I gotta get this guy the ball!' — that's not your job, that's my job,” Petzing said. “As a coach, we can dictate some of that and will try to, your job is to play the play. Whatever the look is, go where the ball needs to go, make the decision that needs to be made — don't worry about that stuff.”

The Cardinals open their regular season against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.