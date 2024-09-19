The Arizona Cardinals are looking mighty through two weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Arizona hung in there in Week 1 against a good Buffalo team and devastated the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. The offense looks like it is gelling together, which is exactly what Cardinals fans have been waiting to see.

Cardinals running back James Conner spoke about his teammates on offense during a recent appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders.

First, Conner was asked by Mike Garafolo about what has impressed him most about Kyler Murray through two weeks.

“Man just everything. His approach and how he's leading us, you know he's coming out and practicing hard. He's just doing what he does, truthfully,” Conner said. “He's a super talented player, we all know that. [Kyler has] battled injuries and adversity last year. But he's just coming around at this time right now. He's feeling good and he's got us rolling.”

Tom Pelissero also asked Conner about his teammate Marvin Harrison Jr., who had an electric first quarter against the Rams with two touchdown catches in one quarter.

“I'm excited for him, first and foremost, you know after dealing with the talk from Week 1,” Conner said. “We knew what type of talent he is, and so whenever God said he was ready he was ready. So he came out swinging for us. Set the tone. First play of the second drive he took it into the end zone. It's hard work showing up.”

The Cardinals will host the Lions in Week 3 in an important early-season game for both teams.

Does Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. have a chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year?

One week after it seemed like the sky was falling for Marvin Harrison Jr., suddenly he's right in the mix for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Harrison Jr. had a fantastic Week 2 performance against the Rams. He and Kyler Murray connected on touchdowns on each of the team's first two drives. This included a 60-yard catch and run that put any concerns about Harrison Jr.'s speed to bed.

This performance put him into rare company. Harrison Jr. was the first rookie since his father to record at least four catches and two touchdowns in the first quarter of a game, per Jordan Schultz. Marvin Harrison Sr. accomplished this feat with the Colts in 1996.

But how close is Marvin Harrison Jr. in the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year?

There is no correct answer for questions like this. AP voters will not cast their votes for months, and there is plenty of time for them to be influenced. That said, what we're seeing from sportsbooks is very encouraging for Harrison Jr.'s chances.

Harrison Jr. is tied at +320 with QBs Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels to win the award, per FanDuel. Other contenders include Malik Nabers at +600, Brock Bowers at +1600, and Xavier Worthy at +2000.

This is a huge development because this award is usually heavily skewed in favor of quarterbacks. Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams have not looked great so far, which leaves room for Marvin Harrison Jr. to have a shot at winning.

It will be interesting to see if this trend changes throughout the season.