Nothing is going right for the Arizona Cardinals during their trip to Lambeau Field on Sunday, as the Green Bay Packers are boat racing them in the first half. Things went from bad to worse during the second quarter for Arizona when rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. took a big hit, tried to get up and couldn't keep his balance.

Expand Tweet

Harrison Jr. left the game and immediately went into the blue tent. He was evaluated for a concussion, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. After being checked out, the team officially ruled him out for the rest of the game in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Losing Harrison Jr. is a huge blow for a Cardinals offense that just got Zay Jones back in their wide receiver room. Harrison has had an up-and-down season, but has become one of Kyler Murray's favorite targets. He was off to a slow start in Sunday's game, failing to bring in a catch on two targets. Entering Week 6, Harrison Jr. led the Cardinals in receiving with 279 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cardinals also lost a key piece on defense in the first half. Linebacker Kyzir White went to the locker room and is questionable to return with a knee injury, per the team's social media.

The first half started off about as badly as possible for the Cardinals, as Jordan Love and the Packers offense carved up the Arizona defense right from the opening kick. Green Bay jumped out to an early 24-0 lead before the Cardinals finally began to make some inroads. A few solid drives by Kyler Murray and company helped them cut the deficit to 24-10 at halftime.

Facing a two touchdown deficit on the road without your best wide receiver is a steep mountain to have to climb, so Murray and the Cardinals will need other wide receivers such as Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch to step up.