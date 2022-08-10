Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before

St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the Cardinals way behind but also landed him on the record books — for bad reasons.

Via CBS Sports:

“Miles Mikolas allowed 10 earned runs on 14 hits in just 2.2 innings tonight. It’s the first time in MLB history that a pitcher has allowed 14+ hits and 10+ earned runs in less than three innings of work.”

All told, Miles Mikolas gave up 10 earned runs on 14 hits before getting replaced on the hill by reliever Packy Naughton at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Speaking of which, Coors Field unsurprisingly leads all stadiums in the majors this season with a 1.305 run factor.

Miles Mikolas has not looked superb of late for the Cardinals. Prior to his start against the Rockies, Mikolas has surrendered a total of 11 earned runs on 21 hits over 18.1 innings across three appearances. That includes his forgettable outing in a 6-3 loss on the road to the Cincinnati Reds on Jul. 24, in which he posted six earned runs on just seven hits.

Still, the Cardinals will have to trust Miles Mikolas going forward. After all, he is in the middle of an All-Star season — his second in his career, so far.

Mikolas entered the game with an 8-8 record and a 2.92 ERA along with a 1.01 WHIP. He will just be fine. He is scheduled to face the Milwaukee Brewers next at home on Aug. 14.