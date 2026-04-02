On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the New York Mets. It was Masyn Winn who hit a walk-off single to win the game. After the game, Winn was involved in a single-car accident.

Now, Winn is providing an update on his status, posting on social media about the incident, per Brenden Schaeffer of MLB.com

“For everyone wondering… I'm feeling great! Car is a little banged up but nothing that can't be replaced! Big thanks to our security team and first responders for taking care of me! See yall on the field soon!” Winn posted.

Great update to see on Masyn Winn's Instagram. pic.twitter.com/CuhD6Pdq8X — Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) April 2, 2026

The accident happened on Interstate 64 and is said to have been caused by wet pavement. The Cardinals released a statement on the accident after the event.

“Masyn, who was alone in the vehicle, was attended to by local police and Cardinals security and medical staff. He was examined at a nearby hospital and suffered no serious injuries. We are grateful that he is OK, and thank the first responders in our community who helped Masyn tonight,” the statement read.

Winn is hitting just .160 so far this year in six games, with a .222 on-base percentage. He also has trouble doubles, two runs scored, and an RBI. Still, the Cardinals are 4-2 on the season, which is good for second in the NL Central. They played their first six games of the season at home, and are off on Thursday as they travel to face their next opponent.

The Cardinals begin a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday, before heading to Washington for a three game seires with the Washington Nationals next week.