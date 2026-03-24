The St. Louis Cardinals continue shaping their future as top prospect JJ Wetherholt headlines Opening Day roster discussions. The organization is turning to one of MLB’s top young talents, with Wetherholt emerging as a potential contender in the National League Rookie of the Year race following a strong spring.

Wetherholt, ranked as MLB’s No. 5 prospect, earned his spot with an impressive showing in camp. The 23-year-old infielder displayed advanced hitting ability and consistency, positioning himself to contribute immediately at the major league level.

The Cardinals plan to use Wetherholt as their starting second baseman, reflecting a broader organizational shift toward younger talent. The move places him in a key role from the outset of the season.

MLB confirmed the news on X, formerly Twitter, underscoring the significance of the roster decision as Opening Day approaches.

“JJ Wetherholt, MLB's No. 5 prospect, has made the Cardinals #OpeningDay roster 👏

The Cardinals' top prospect figures to be the team's starting second baseman 👀”

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ESPN’s Jeff Passan also shared an update on the platform, providing additional context on the highly touted prospect’s impact and expectations.

“Second baseman JJ Wetherholt has made the St. Lous Cardinals' Opening Day roster after a strong camp and is near the front of a loaded National League Rookie of the Year race. Wetherholt, Nolan McLean, Sal Stewart, Carson Benge, Bubba Chandler — and, eventually, Konnor Griffin.”

Passan emphasized how quickly Wetherholt has entered the national conversation. His placement in the Rookie of the Year race underscores his potential impact in 2026.

The Cardinals now enter the season with a clear commitment to youth. Wetherholt joins a growing core expected to shape the franchise’s direction moving forward.

Ultimately, St. Louis views this decision as both immediate and long-term. The versatile infielder offers high upside and the ability to contribute at the next level while positioning himself as a key part of the team’s foreseeable future.