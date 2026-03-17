When the St. Louis Cardinals signed pitcher Dustin May to the roster, people were wondering about what his outlook would be like come the 2026 season. While the Cardinals pitcher in May looks to fortify a spot in the majors, a former player would speak on a potential trade outcome that could happen and how the team should handle their pitching rotation.

Former St. Louis pitcher Lance Lynn would speak on the team going with and advocating for a six-man rotation this year to preserve the health of players.

Lance Lynn speaks about potential paths for Cardinals' Dustin May

He gave the benefits of doing so, while also referencing how May could be in that spot, and if performing well, the catch is that he gets traded for value.

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“So everybody is on an innings limit. In my opinion, there's no one guy you can chalk up for 170 plus innings. So how are you to get through the year?” Lynn asked, via Cardinals Territory. “So if you shut someone down before September, it's really not helping them for the future. How can we modify innings and figure out how to get through this season, through the year where everybody's still pitching through September so they can get through those Dog Days? That's the time of year where you gotta you gotta, you gotta figure it out.”

“And I think that will save every starter where one time through, we have a piggyback,” Lynn continued. “Then at the end of the year, everybody's healthy to go do their thing. And then here's the truth of the matter, May is going to be gone, probably at the trade deadline, if he's doing anything that he's supposed to be doing, that's kind of the thought of signing him.”

"[Dustin] May's gonna be gone at the trade deadline if he's doing anything that he's supposed to be doing." Lance Lynn makes the case for a six-man rotation for the Cardinals this year. pic.twitter.com/m7F32eBbh8 — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) March 16, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen how May performs and what his future looks like long-term with the Cardinals.