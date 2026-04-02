St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn was reportedly involved in a car accident just after he helped the Cardinals secure a 2-1 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday. Winn did not suffer any serious injuries, according to Alex Barton of Fox 2 Now.

The single-car accident happened on Interstate 64 and is said to have been caused by wet pavement.

Here's more from the Cardinals' statement on the accident (h/tTamar Sher of KMOV):

“Masyn, who was alone in the vehicle, was attended to by local police and Cardinals security and medical staff. He was examined at a nearby hospital and suffered no serious injuries. We are grateful that he is OK, and thank the first responders in our community who helped Masyn tonight.”

Now in his fourth season with the Cardinals, Winn played the role of the hero for St. Louis in the series finale against the Mets at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. His bloop single to shallow left field in the 11th inning sent automatic runner JJ Wetherholt home to give the Cardinals the win in walkoff fashion. Winn went 1-for-4 in the game.

With the win, St. Louis improved to 4-2 through six games in the 2026 MLB season.

The Cardinals will next begin a back-to-back series on the road against the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Nationals. The Tiger series will begin Friday at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Winn, who turned 24 years old on March 21, is batting .160/.222/.240 with two doubles and two walks so far in the 2026 MLB campaign.