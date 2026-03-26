The St. Louis Cardinals will open their season against the Tampa Bay Rays. After the news of JJ Wetherholt making his MLB debut on Opening Day, it now appears that he will lead off, according to MLB Pipeline.

“JJ Wetherholt leads off (!) and starts at second base for the @Cardinals in his MLB debut today,” MLB Pipeline wrote on X.

Wetherholt earned his spot on the team with a strong Spring Training. Now, he will get a chance to show the world what he can do, as he hopes to play a pivotal role in the Cardinals' rebuilding. Wetherholt excelled in over 109 games across Double-A and Triple-A. He hit .306 with 17 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 82 runs while also sporting a .421 on-base percentage.

Article Continues Below

Wetherholt looks to make an impact in his rookie season, and there will be plenty of eyes on him. He was rated the No. 5 prospect in baseball as he enters the season. When the Cards drafted him seventh overall in 2024, the team began a slow rebuilding phase that could eventually take them back to contention.

Wetherholt will hit in front of Ivan Herrera, Alec Burleson, and Masyn Winn. It will be his first test at the big-league level, and go head-to-head with the Rays' Drew Rasmussen in front of the faithful at Busch Stadium.

While many baseball experts don't expect the Cardinals to make much noise this season, seeing how Wetherholt plays will give Cardinals' fans something to look forward to. If Wetherholt can shine in his MLB debut, it will give the organization something else to focus on as they attempt to complete their rebuilding process.